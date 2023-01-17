Chelsea injury news and updates on Raheem Sterling, Denis Zakaria, Christian Pulisic and more ahead of crucial Liverpool clash 

Chelsea are set to face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the clash, they are facing some major injury issues, with a few key players expected to miss the game.

Here is Chelsea's injury update ahead of their clash against the Reds (via Football.London):

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana joined the Blues from Leicester City for £75 million last summer but has been able to make just six appearances so far. He has struggled with a knee injury but could return in early February, as he was pictured in training.

However, it is unlikely that he will return for the Liverpool game.

Denis Zakaria

Since joining Chelsea from Juventus on loan last summer, Denis Zakaria has made nine appearances across competitions. He was subbed off due to an injury in the Blues' 2-1 loss against Fulham on January 12.

The Switzerland international is expected to return in mid-February.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was an unused substitute in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on January 15 after returning from an injury. He could be back on the pitch against Liverpool.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic was injured in Chelsea's 1-0 loss against Manchester City in the Premier League on January 5. The American forward is expected to remain out of action until March.

Speaking about his expected return and his potential exit from the club in January, Potter said:

"No chance, no, he will be out past that [January transfer deadline] and there was never any consideration about him leaving anyway. He is a couple of months out.

"He is disappointed but he is optimistic about coming back quicker than two months. He is in that phase where he is keeping his fingers crossed and hoping his rehab goes well."

Fabrizio Romano



"Raheem Sterling, less than than this but we are still evaluating the extent", Bad news for Christian Pulisic. Graham Potter: "Christian is gonna be out for a couple of months we think, hopefully less".

Apart from the aforementioned players, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and N'Golo Kante are all expected to return in February as well. Raheem Sterling, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month, could return in late February or early March.

Edouard Mendy's return to fitness, meanwhile, remains uncertain as he recovers from a fractured finger.

Chelsea face Liverpool in a crucial game for both teams

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are level on points (28) in the Premier League table, with the latter currently above the Blues in ninth on goal difference. The Reds also have a game in hand over Graham Potter's side.

Both teams have struggled this season and currently look far away from even making the top four, which is 10 points away.

The Blues will come into Saturday's game on the back of a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool, meanwhile, lost 3-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous league game. They will also face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup third-round replay on January 17, which means they will be less fresh than Chelsea on Saturday.

Regardless, it will be a vital game for both sides and could fuel a comeback of sorts for the winning side.

