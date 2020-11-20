Chelsea Injury Roundup: Christian Pulisic ruled out once again, update on Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell's fitness - 20th November, 2020

Chelsea will aim to continue their winning run when they take on an upbeat Newcastle side at St. James' Park in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Blues pipped Tottenham Hotspur to become the Premier League's most prolific team in front of goal after their 4-1 win over Sheffield United.

The international break couldn't have come at a worse phase for Chelsea, who were slowly beginning to assemble a fully-armed squad and gaining frightening momentum.

They have been ravaged by injuries and fitness concerns due to the strenuous international schedule, much to the frustration of Lampard.

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour looks close to full fitness after playing an hour in the EFL Trophy and it is clear Frank Lampard rates him highly...

The likes of Christian Pulisic and Ben Chilwell are expected to miss out, while a host of other players who reported for national duty may need a bit of a breather. On that note, here's a rundown of the latest injury updates at Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic ruled out of Newcastle game

Christian Pulisic aggravated his hamstring injury before the international break

Since picking up a minor injury in the leadup to the Burnley game, Pulisic has been on the sidelines.

He has been making significant progress in training according to Lampard, who said:

"Pulisic is not fit for Newcastle but has stepped up his training."

We might have to wait another week to see the wily winger in action.

Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva remain huge doubts

Thiago Silva's absence may cost Chelsea against Newcastle

Thiago Silva's long journey with Brazil during the break saw him arrive later than usual to Cobham, which leaves him fatigued. He is likely to miss this weekend's game. Of course, having to play the first game back in an early kick-off doesn't help Chelsea's cause.

Lampard hinted at Silva's fitness, claiming:

"Silva has just landed, he probably won't go to Newcastle because of the journey. We're still waiting on some COVID-19 testing."

Chilwell was forced off in the 38th minute against Belgium due to a back problem, and subsequently rested for the game against Iceland.

It may have come as a blessing in disguise, as he could feature for Chelsea on the left side of the back line. The Blues have been in much better defensive shape since Chilwell and Silva established themselves in the playing XI across the defense.

Kai Havertz working his way back in isolated training

Kai Havertz has returned to training since testing positive for COVID-19

Havertz tested negative for COVID-19 and is back in isolated training to regain match fitness. The Newcastle game comes too soon, perhaps, as Lampard remarked:

"Havertz is back, isolation is over and tested negative so trained two days ago individually to get his fitness back."

With Mason Mount used in all of England's games, it'll be interesting to see the midfield trio that operates against the Magpies.

Back with the ⚽️

Billy Gilmour and Kepa closing in on full fitness

Billy Gilmour played for Chelsea development squad earlier this week

Billy Gilmour played for the Chelsea development team and got 60 valuable minutes under his belt as he inches back to full fitness. He may be available for next week.

Meanwhile, Kepa should be in contention after recovering from a minor strain. He is, however, set to miss out on a spot in the starting XI.

