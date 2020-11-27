According to reports in the English media, Frank Lampard has received a massive boost ahead of Chelsea's crunch clash with Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has missed several games through injury this season but has now returned to training and will likely be available for Sunday's game.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has built an impressive young squad and will be able to rely on his star American forward this weekend. Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side has been in exceptional form and will present the Blues with a stern challenge.

The boy is back in squad training! 🤩 @cpulisic_10 pic.twitter.com/MRE4SdNidg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2020

Pulisic suffered a hamstring injury last month and completed his recovery during the week. The former Borussia Dortmund star was left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad against Rennes, with Frank Lampard providing confirmation that Pulisic was being readied for the Blues' match against Tottenham Hotspur.

"Christian Pulisic stays back and doesn’t travel but the good news is that he has had aggression in the last week. The reason he has stayed back is to get some physical work in so hopefully that will have him ready for selection come the weekend and onwards."

Christian Pulisic is one of Chelsea's most promising talents and was sensational for the Blues towards the end of last season. The talented winger has matured under Frank Lampard and will play a key role for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea set to welcome Billy Gilmour back into the first team

Billy Gilmour has recovered from his injury

Billy Gilmour has also made a full recovery from his injury and could potentially be in contention for a return to the first team in the next few weeks. The Scottish teenager suffered a serious knee injury against Crystal Palace last season and spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Gilmour played his part for Scotland during the international break and is now plying his trade with Chelsea's under-21 side. The youngster has been a revelation for the Blues so far and has a bright future at the club.

Frank Lampard has an array of young talents at his disposal and has nurtured them brilliantly so far. The likes of Timo Werner, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz have improved since the start of the season.

Chelsea are currently only two points behind Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table and will view this weekend's game as an opportunity to enhance their prospects in the title race.

