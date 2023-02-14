Chelsea interested in move to sign £180,000-a-week defender from Premier League rivals: Reports

According to reports from 90min, Chelsea are showing interest in signing Joao Cancelo, a £180,000-a-week defender, from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Cancelo is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from City until the end of the ongoing season. The Portugal international joined the Bundesliga champions on loan from City in the January transfer window following a fallout with manager Pep Guardiola.

The Blues are monitoring the situation with Cancelo, but the move seems unlikely due to the player's desire to stay with Bayern beyond the loan deal. Furthermore, Bayern are mulling plans to make the loan deal permanent for €70 million (£62 million), which could potentially increase the difficulty of Chelsea's pursuit of the defender.

Moreover, Guardiola wants the dynamic Portuguese defender to return after the temporary loan deal. The Spanish manager has assured Cancelo of the regular game and apprised him of his importance in the squad.

It is interesting to note that Chelsea have recently done business with Manchester City, signing Raheem Sterling in the summer of 2022. However, the acquisition of Cancelo would be a more significant move, given the player's experience and quality in the Premier League.

Cancelo's arrival at Stamford Bridge would provide a significant boost to Chelsea's defensive options and would provide the side with a talented and versatile player who can play in multiple positions. Cancelo has proven himself to be a top-class full-back during his time in the Premier League and showcased his ability to contribute to the attack and defense.

However, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be able to persuade Cancelo to make a move to Stamford Bridge. With Bayern Munich looking to make the loan deal permanent, it could be difficult for the Blues to secure the defender's signature.

Brazil's 18-year-old youth sensation Andrey Santos is to arrive in London soon for the official presentation

Andrey Santos, the 18-year-old Brazilian talent, is officially en route to London, where Chelsea are preparing an official unveiling of the player.

Santos had previously visited the city in January to sign his contract with the club, but has since been competing in South America's continental U20 Championships, where he scored six goals from midfield.

Santos is now heading to London to integrate into his new team and could potentially play some games in the first team if all goes well with his work permit. The Blues acquired the promising youngster for a transfer fee of £12 million.

