Chelsea keen on £61 million-rated 24-year-old star - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku next season. The Premier League giants are preparing for a big summer, with a potentially new owner in charge at the club.

Nkunku has been in fine form this season. He has registered 25 goals and 13 assists in 37 games this season. It has attracted several suitors, including the Blues.

Foot Mercato has reported that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been tracking the Frenchman for quite some time and will make a move this summer.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest players in Bundesliga.

Bryan @classy_kimmich Christopher Nkunku has been on fire this season Christopher Nkunku has been on fire this season🔥https://t.co/Krisnjf3fG

Chelsea are in need of goalscorers with their forwards drawing too many blanks this season. Their big money signing (£97.7 million), Romelu Lukaku has failed to make his mark at the club yet. He has scored only 11 goals all season for the Blues.

Nkunku is also a versatile winger who can play upfront as well.

Chelsea will be challenged by Manchester United in their pursuit for Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku is attracting interest from his former manager

Chelsea are not alone in their interest in Nkunku. Their Premier League rivals Manchester United have recently been touted with a move for the former PSG player.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick knows the player well from his time as RB Leipzig, where he signed the midfielder from PSG for £11.7 million in 2019.

Much of Nkunku's development can be attributed to Rangnick, who has reportedly advised Red Devils chiefs to target the French star.

Similar to Tuchel's side, the Old Trafford outfit are struggling for goals with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring just once in his last 10 matches.

Any deal that either side looks to pull off in luring Nkunku to the Premier League will not be cheap.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



36 games

25 goals

10 assists

⏱ 1.1 G/A per 90



A reported Christopher Nkunku in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season:36 games25 goals10 assists⏱ 1.1 G/A per 90A reported #MUFC target. Christopher Nkunku in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season:👕 36 games⚽️ 25 goals🅰️ 10 assists⏱ 1.1 G/A per 90A reported #MUFC target. 👀🇫🇷 https://t.co/zZYQBlSdMl

The asking price for the 24-year-old is said to be upwards of £60 million but the Frenchman's proven goalscoring prowess makes this fee understandable.

His deal with Leipzig runs out in 2024. So the Bundesliga side are in a comfortable position to drive a hard bargain for a player who is flourishing at the club.

Edited by Diptanil Roy