Manchester United and PSG interested in 24-year-old Bundesliga star: Reports

Manchester United and PSG are reportedly set to battle it out for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku. Sky Sports has reported that both clubs are extremely keen to land the 24-year-old French striker in the summer.

Nkunku has been in brilliant form this season and has scored 25 goals in 36 games for Leipzig. The German club brought him in from PSG in 2019 for €13 million. Nkunku's brilliance has helped the club domestically as well. Leipzig have reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal cup this season. They are also alive in Europe, where they will take on Spartak Moscow in the round of 16 Europa League clash.

Sky has reported that Leipzig are set to demand a minimum of €60 million for their star forward. The club are ready to play hardball over the striker, whose current contract expires in 2024.

Nkunku could be a good fit for United. Their current forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are both past their prime and the club needs younger legs up front. Nkunku could also choose to return to Paris, where he is likely to replace Mauro Icardi.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino isn't keen to join Manchester United - reports

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino's future is up for intense speculation. The Parisian club have reportedly decided to sack him if he fails to win the Champions League this season. They are ready to replace him with Zinedine Zidane in Paris.

Pochettino, however, is not short of suitors as Manchester United are in the hunt for a new boss. Pochettino, along with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, heads the list.

However, Sport has reported that Pochettino is not keen to join United. He is instead waiting to sound out other offers, particularly one from Real Madrid.

The Galacticos currently have Carlo Ancelotti in charge but could face the sack unless Real Madrid do better in Europe. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is also known to be an admirer of Pochettino and might decide to bring him in the summer to replace Ancelotti in the Spanish capital.

