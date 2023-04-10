Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola issues emphatic response when asked if Real Madrid should sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has advised Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland, claiming that the Frenchman not only scores frequently but also contributes to the build-up.

Real Madrid have long been linked with Manchester City ace Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. Many expected Mbappe to sign for Madrid in June 2022 but he ended up signing a three-year extension with PSG. Haaland, meanwhile, joined Manchester City in a €60 million deal from Borussia Dortmund.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Real Madrid have once again been credited with an interest in Haaland and Mbappe. In an interview, Diario AS asked Chelsea icon Zola to step into Florentino Perez’s shoes and take his pick from the pair. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think that Kylian Mbappé could be better for how he plays in the Spanish League. There perhaps an attacker who plays is more necessary, not so much that he focuses only on the goal.

“More to intervene in the action than in defining. I think Kylian would adapt more to Madrid and the Spanish championship. But they are two very important players.”

Zola concluded with a joke, saying:

“Let's do one thing: one to Madrid and the one that is left over, to Chelsea.”

Kylian Mbappe has been in impressive form for PSG, scoring 31 goals and claiming eight assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Erling Haaland, on the other hand, has scored a whopping 44 times and provided five assists in 38 games this season across competitions. No player in Europe has scored more than Erling Haaland this season.

Carlo Ancelotti pledges loyalty to Real Madrid amid Chelsea and Brazil links

According to sources, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is the top pick to become Brazil's next manager. The position has remained vacant since Tite stepped down after Selecao's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ancelotti has also been linked with the Chelsea job (via GOAL). The Stamford Bridge outfit are looking for an experienced manager with a proven track record, and Ancelotti is seen as a solid option.

Fabrizio Romano



“My son Davide will not go to FC Basel, despite reports — we want to continue here”. Ancelotti: “There are too many stories about my future… I’m under contract at Real Madrid until June 2024 and I’d be happy to respect that contract”, told Radio Rai.“My son Davide will not go to FC Basel, despite reports — we want to continue here”. Ancelotti: “There are too many stories about my future… I’m under contract at Real Madrid until June 2024 and I’d be happy to respect that contract”, told Radio Rai. ⚪️ #RealMadrid“My son Davide will not go to FC Basel, despite reports — we want to continue here”. https://t.co/Jf3lI6I1ZI

The Italian manager, however, has refused to pay these rumors any mind, declaring that he intends to honor his Real Madrid contract. When asked to comment on his future, Ancelotti said on Radio Rai 1 (via GOAL):

“There's a nice saying which is just right: the wind carries away the chatter. And that's it, I have a contract until June 30, 2024 and I'd like to respect it.”

With them trailing Barcelona by a massive 12 points in La Liga, Los Blancos must do well in the Champions League to keep Ancelotti’s job secure. If they overcome Chelsea’s challenge in the quarter-finals, they would have to beat either Bayern Munich or Manchester City to book a place in the final.

If they fall flat in the Champions League, winning the Copa del Rey (final vs Osasuna on May 6) alone might not be enough to save Ancelotti’s job.

