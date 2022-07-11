Chelsea legend John Terry delivers verdict on Raheem Sterling's impending arrival from Manchester City

Chelsea legend John Terry has given his verdict on the anticipated arrival of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who has completed his Blues medical, as per Football London. He stated that it would be a "great signing" for the club.

Sterling, 27, is set to join Chelsea from Manchester City in a £45 million plus add-ons deal. The English star has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The former Liverpool forward comes with an abundance of experience and attacking threat. He has been a huge part of City's success over the years, winning four Premier League titles in five years with the club.

Former Blues captain John Terry is excited about Sterling's impending arrival, posting on his Instagram account:

"Love him. Would be a great signing."

The 27-year-old impressed for Manchester City last season, managing 17 goals and nine assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

However, question marks over the player's future arose at the end of the campaign with just a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The arrivals of attacking duo Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez only further cast doubt over Sterling's place in Pep Guardiola's side.

The Englishman has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and five League Cups during his time with Manchester City.

Chelsea fans will be hoping he is a catalyst for the west London side to get back into the title picture. They started off well last season but ended up playing second fiddle to champions Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea's signing of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling shows intent

Raheem Sterling (left) is a blockbuster signing

Chelsea certainly mean business in this transfer window, which is the first that will be overseen by new co-owner Todd Boehly.

The Blues' signing of a proven and skilled player in Raheem Sterling at £45 million shows that they are looking to make a statement. The England international is set to become one of the top three highest-paid players at Chelsea on £300,000 a-week (per The Sun).

Sterling could be joined by Cristiano Ronaldo at Stamford Bridge, with speculation growing over the Manchester United star's future. Thomas Tuchel was asked about potentially signing the 37-year-old this summer and didn't play down talk of a move.

Whether Ronaldo does arrive in west London remains to be seen, but Sterling is a household name that will have Blues fans wanting more.

His resume speaks for itself and Tuchel's side are in stark need of attacking reinforcement following Romelu Lukaku's departure. The Belgian returned to Inter Milan on loan after just one season with the Blues.

He joined Chelsea last season from Inter for a club-record fee of £97.5 million but could only manage 15 goals in 43 matches in all competitions.

