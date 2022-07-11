Watch: Thomas Tuchel responds after Chelsea fan asks him about signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has not played down suggestions that he could be looking to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Approached by a Blues fan whilst leading his Chelsea side on tour in the United States, the German coach was asked about his interest in Ronaldo.

Tuchel gave an intriguing response, saying with a smile:

"I will not tell you."

You can watch Tuchel's interaction with the fan below:

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



Tuchel: "I will not tell you..." #mufc A Chelsea fan asked Thomas Tuchel if they were signing Cristiano Ronaldo.Tuchel: "I will not tell you..." A Chelsea fan asked Thomas Tuchel if they were signing Cristiano Ronaldo.Tuchel: "I will not tell you..." 😅 #mufc https://t.co/QZU5CzzOvu

Reports had suggested that Tuchel was not looking to sign the prolific Manchester United star despite Blues owner Todd Boehly having held talks with the player's agent.

However, the west London side are in stark need of a new centre-forward following Romelu Lukaku's exit from the club. The Belgian striker has rejoined Inter Milan on a season-long loan, leaving Tuchel in need of a replacement. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked United to consider offers for him this summer, eager to play in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea finished 3rd in the Premier League last season and won the competition back in 2021.

Ronaldo impressed for the Red Devils last season despite a disappointing campaign for the team, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions. The Portuguese star has a year left on his current deal with Manchester United.

Chelsea to have a new-look attack at Stamford Bridge with Cristiano Ronaldo potentially at the forefront

The United star could become a Blue.

Chelsea are on the brink of confirming the signing of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, having reportedly agreed to a £55 million deal for the English star. Sterling, 27, can be expected to take up the right-wing role of Thomas Tuchel's attack and could be joined by Cristiano Ronaldo on the new-look Blues frontline.

The Stamford Bridge outfit were disappointing in front of goal last season as Romelu Lukaku finished the campaign with a mere 15 goals. Hence, the influx of attacking talent is a necessity for Tuchel this summer and it won't come in much better form than Sterling and Ronaldo.

Chelsea have also shown an interest in Leeds United star Raphinha, but the Brazilian appears to be on the verge of joining Barcelona (per Fabrizio Romano).

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 🎙Raheem Sterling:



“Cristiano Ronaldo is someone I look up to. He is someone that has always been an idol to me, I look up to the best in the world, like other players. Everyone wants to be the best in the world.” 🎙Raheem Sterling:“Cristiano Ronaldo is someone I look up to. He is someone that has always been an idol to me, I look up to the best in the world, like other players. Everyone wants to be the best in the world.” https://t.co/Y5YjF2UFgK

The Blues do possess the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner, but question marks remain over their futures.

Kai Havertz is a shoe-in to continue in the side alongside Mason Mount with there now being potentially plenty of options for Tuchel in attack.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far