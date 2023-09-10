Chelsea legend John Terry pays heartfelt tribute to Gianluca Vialli in charity fixture against Bayern legends

Former Chelsea defender John Terry paid a heartfelt tribute to former teammate Gianluca Vialli at a charity fixture on Saturday, September 9. This came after fans unfurled a giant tifo of the former Italian attacker at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Legends locked horns against Bayern Munich Legends in a charity game, which was played in tribute to former Italian striker, Gianluca Vialli. In addition to that, the game aimed to raise funds for the Chelsea Foundation and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Before the match started, legends from both sides recalled the Italian striker. Later in the game, fans at Stamford Bridge also unveiled a huge banner in honor of Gianluca Vialli. The Italian passed away earlier this year (aged 58) after fighting a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The banner read:

"When his goals light the sky, there's a tear in my eye."

In the 26th minute, Chelsea's skipper for the night, John Terry scored the second goal for the Blues with the help of an assist from Florent Malouda. After the goal, the former defender pointed both of his hands toward the sky to pay homage to the late Azzurri legend.

Vialli joined the west London side in 1996 from Juventus. In his tenure at Stamford Bridge, he made 87 appearances and scored a total of 40 goals.

Talking about the game, the Blues recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Bayern Munich Legends, with goals from Michael Essien, John Terry, Gary Cahill, and Tiago Mendes.

Chelsea Legend Gary Cahill recalled his old memories from Stamford Bridge during Legends game

The Blues Legends defeated Bayern Legends 4-0 at Stamford Bridge in a charity match on Saturday.

After the game, former Chelsea star Gary Cahill recalled the old memories he had at Stamford Bridge. While talking to the club's media, the former English footballer stated that playing in front of the fans again was an honor for him. He added that he had a brilliant night in the Blue jersey.

“I have so many great memories from this stadium so to get back out there in front of the fans and surrounded by the players we saw today was an honour.

“It was a fantastic night, I think it went it went absolutely brilliantly. It was a celebration from start to finish. It was an excellent night.”

Gary Cahill joined the Blues from League One side Bolton Wanderers in 2012. During his time at Stamford Bridge, the centre-back made 290 appearances and also scored 25 goals, and accumulated seven assists.

He left the west London side in 2019 and moved to Crystal Palace and Bournemouth before retiring in 2022.