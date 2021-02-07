Chelsea linked with moves for Niklas Sule and Dayot Upamecano next summer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to improve his defensive options over the summer and has has identified Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule, and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano as potential targets.

According to Goal, Chelsea are keen to bring in a defender over the summer. The Blues are reportedly ready to extend Thiago Silva's current deal with the club by a year, and are now switching focus to signing a top-quality defender to partner the Brazilian at the heart of Chelsea's defense.

Chelsea recently parted ways with Fikayo Tomori, who left the Blues to join AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

The Blues are also reportedly planning to sell either Antonio Rudiger or Andreas Christensen during the summer, both of whom have fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel is therefore looking to the Bundesliga to sign potential reinforcements in defense. Niklas Sule has been one of the standout centre-backs in Europe since he joined Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2017.

Bayern Munich will be reluctant to sell Sule as David Alaba edges closer to a move away from the club. The Bavarians however, are in pole position to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, which could pave the way for Niklas Sule to make a move to the Premier League.

Sule's contract with Bayern is set to expire in 2022, and rumors suggest that the German has grown frustrated with being Hansi-Flick's back-up option at centre-back.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Upamecano. The Frenchman has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent months. The 22-year-old will be available for £38 million in the summer, when a release clause in his contract becomes active.

Thomas Tuchel 'planning to raid the Bundesliga for a new centre-back this summer' as Chelsea boss sets his sights on signing at least one of 'David Alaba, Niklas Sule or Dayot Upamecano' pic.twitter.com/UpufSCIzid — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 6, 2021

Chelsea's pursuit of Niklas Sule and Dayot Upamecano could mean the end for Andreas Christensen or Antonio Rudiger

Atletico Madrid v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Both centre-backs played prominent roles for Chelsea last season under Frank Lampard, but have been starved of regular playing time this season. Rudiger has been heavily linked with a move to Italy in recent months.

Chelsea are monitoring Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule as well as David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano, according to Sport Bild 🧐 pic.twitter.com/KpZyNGxkOg — Goal (@goal) February 3, 2021

Thomas Tuchel could use the next few months to assess his options and decide whether he wants to spend big on the likes of Sule and Upamecano. The German will be given limited funds considering the fact that Chelsea spent in excess of £200 million last summer.