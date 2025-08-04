Chelsea linked Xavi Simons reacts after Jorrel Hato completes Stamford Bridge transfer

RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons seemed to send a message after congratulating countryman Jorrel Hato on his move to Chelsea. Reacting on Instagram to the official announcement of the transfer, Simons fuelled rumours of his move to Stamford Bridge.

Ad

The 22-year-old has been a key player for RB Leipzig over the past two seasons, initially playing on loan before completing a permanent move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. In 2024-25, he made 33 appearances for the Bundesliga side, bagging 11 goals and eight assists.

Hato looks to be an interesting signing for Enzo Maresca's men after joining from Ajax for a reported fee of €44 million. The talented teenager had already made over 100 appearances for the Dutch giants, also wearing the captain's armband on a few occasions. His ability to provide cover both as a left-back and a centre-back means he could step in for Marc Cucurella, who tallied over 4000 minutes of action last season.

Ad

Trending

Simons would also be a talented addition to a Chelsea squad that have already made moves to bolster their attack this season. The former PSV Eindhoven man will join Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens as reinforcements in attack, if he completes the switch.

However, the Blues are reportedly prioritising finding exits for a number of other players first, including Christopher Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka among others, before finalising the move for the Dutchman.

Ad

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea's pursuit of Manchester United star

Garnacho is expected to leave United in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano stated that Chelsea have begun proceedings on a possible move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. In a post on X, Romano claimed that initial talks have started on the player's side but negotiations with the Red Devils are yet to commence.

Ad

Garnacho is one of five players marked for departures early in pre-season by Manchester United. Marcus Rashford has already secured a loan move to Barcelona while the futures of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are yet to be clear.

The Argentine notably had a reported falling-out with manager Ruben Amorim towards the end of last season, prompting his desire to leave the club. He registered six goals and two assists in 36 league games last season.

Chelsea have already splurged over £100 million to revamp their attack this season. Should Garnacho make the move to Stamford Bridge, he will compete with summer signing Jamie Gittens for a starting role on the left wing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishal Ravi Vishal has been a European football journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 18 months, covering news and rumors. A firm believer in providing the most accurate information to readers, he prioritizes conducting thorough research before writing a story, and his overall feel for the game, combined with his ability to express thoughts and opinions in a succinct manner set him apart from other journalists.



Ever since coming across a game randomly on TV in 2012, Vishal has been a passionate fan of the sport. Growing up, he loved Chelsea’s style of play and adored Eden Hazard and Jose Mourinho. His favorite footballing moment was when the Blues won the 2021 UEFA Champions League. If given a chance to change any football rule, Vishal would want VAR to be more consistent for the offside rule and its decisioning to be quicker.



Apart from European football, Vishal also likes to keep up to date with Major League Soccer and the Indian Super League. When not immersed in football, he likes to watch other sports and strum the guitar. Know More