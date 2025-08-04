Chelsea linked Xavi Simons reacts after Jorrel Hato completes Stamford Bridge transfer

RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons seemed to send a message after congratulating countryman Jorrel Hato on his move to Chelsea. Reacting on Instagram to the official announcement of the transfer, Simons fuelled rumours of his move to Stamford Bridge.
The 22-year-old has been a key player for RB Leipzig over the past two seasons, initially playing on loan before completing a permanent move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. In 2024-25, he made 33 appearances for the Bundesliga side, bagging 11 goals and eight assists.
Hato looks to be an interesting signing for Enzo Maresca's men after joining from Ajax for a reported fee of €44 million. The talented teenager had already made over 100 appearances for the Dutch giants, also wearing the captain's armband on a few occasions. His ability to provide cover both as a left-back and a centre-back means he could step in for Marc Cucurella, who tallied over 4000 minutes of action last season.
Simons would also be a talented addition to a Chelsea squad that have already made moves to bolster their attack this season. The former PSV Eindhoven man will join Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens as reinforcements in attack, if he completes the switch.
However, the Blues are reportedly prioritising finding exits for a number of other players first, including Christopher Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka among others, before finalising the move for the Dutchman.
Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea's pursuit of Manchester United star
Fabrizio Romano stated that Chelsea have begun proceedings on a possible move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. In a post on X, Romano claimed that initial talks have started on the player's side but negotiations with the Red Devils are yet to commence.
Garnacho is one of five players marked for departures early in pre-season by Manchester United. Marcus Rashford has already secured a loan move to Barcelona while the futures of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are yet to be clear.
The Argentine notably had a reported falling-out with manager Ruben Amorim towards the end of last season, prompting his desire to leave the club. He registered six goals and two assists in 36 league games last season.
Chelsea have already splurged over £100 million to revamp their attack this season. Should Garnacho make the move to Stamford Bridge, he will compete with summer signing Jamie Gittens for a starting role on the left wing.