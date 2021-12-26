Chelsea looking to sign exciting 21-year-old midfielder in January - Reports

According to reports, Chelsea are interested in signing Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 21-year-old has caught the attention of big clubs all over the world like Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Blues are reported to have joined the race to strengthen their midfield by bringing Tchouameni to Stamford Bridge.

The youngster joined Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020, signing a four-and-a-half year contract. Since then, he has made 73 appearances for the club.

Tchouameni's expertise lies in his ability to break up the opposition attack and control the game for his team.

[via #Chelsea will explore the possibility of striking a deal for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in January, even if he does not join the club until the summer.[via @Eurosport

Chelsea do boast a vast midfield as of now. The likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Saul Niguez have held up the mantle so far.

They also do have some promising youngsters on loan at different Premier League clubs. This includes the likes of Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour.

Still, Chelsea are looking to bring in Tchouameni as a long-term central midfielder. He also recently made his international debut for France in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He has featured in 28 games for Monaco this season, scoring two goals.

Chelsea looking to build momentum against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday in Matchday 19. Villa will be without their manager Steven Gerrard on the touchline as the Liverpool legend has contracted Covid-19 virus.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea will look to benefit from Villa's disadvantage and get back to winning ways. They played out two draws against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last two games in the Premier League.

This has seen the Blues fall six points behind leaders Manchester City and three points behind Liverpool.

Chelsea did win their last match 2-0 against Brentford in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. They have been drawn against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.

This means they face Spurs thrice in January in the Premier League and two legs of the EFL Cup semi-finals. They also have crucial matches against title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City in January itself.

Hence, the Blues will be looking to win against Aston Villa to build some momentum going into some extremely tough fixtures.

