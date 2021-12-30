Chelsea make Premier League star their 'priority' as they plot January loan move: Reports

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Everton left-back Lucas Digne, according to recent reports. The Toffees are willing to let go of Digne to free up some money to make space for newer additions.

Chelsea's first-choice left back Ben Chilwell suffered a knee injury during the Blues' emphatic 4-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League in November.

Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel confirmed a few days back that the England international will undergo surgery. This will keep him out of action until at least the end of the current season.

This leaves Tuchel without many options to choose from. Their backup Marcus Alonso has so far failed to impress, in both defense and attack. Hence, Chelsea will hope to bring Digne on board.

The Frenchman has struggled to find his name on Everton's roster sheet ever since Rafa Benitez took over the reigns in July this year.

B/R Football @brfootball Lyon have rejected Chelsea’s attempt to recall left-back Emerson Palmieri from his loan after Ben Chilwell’s injury, per multiple reports Lyon have rejected Chelsea’s attempt to recall left-back Emerson Palmieri from his loan after Ben Chilwell’s injury, per multiple reports https://t.co/YLkIFFKJtE

The Toffees have already identified Dynamo Kyiv left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko as a replacement if a deal with Chelsea is agreed upon.

Interestingly, reports mention a loan move for the Frenchman by Chelsea. However, the transfer fee or further option to buy isn't mentioned.

Chelsea's transfer rumours till now

With how things are shaping up, Chelsea are looking at a defensive revamp soon. Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract next season.

Christensen and Azpilicueta have been contacted by Barcelona over a potential free transfer. Antonio Rudiger has been linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. However, Los Blancos are currently in pole position to sign the German defender. According to recent reports, Real Madrid players are convinced that Rudiger will make the move next summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea have also been linked with several midfielders. This includes West Ham United's Declan Rice, who has been absolutely phenomenal for the Hammers this season.

The Blues have also been tailing Jules Kounde for a while now. The Sevilla defender is also being tailed by other European clubs, including Manchester United. Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign the Frenchman, according to a recent report.

Tuchel's men dropped points yet again against Brighton and Hove Albion in their latest Premier League clash after drawing 1-1. They're now eight points behind runaway leaders Manchester City. City sit in first position with 50 points after a comfortable 1-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday.

Chelsea will take on third-placed Liverpool on January 2, while Manchester City take on Arsenal on January 1 in the Premier League.

Edited by Aditya Singh