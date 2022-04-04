Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's wife reportedly files for divorce after 13 years of marriage

The Mail revealed some shocking news from Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's life on Sunday. According to the UK outlet, the German's 13-year old marriage with his wife Sissi Tuchel has collapsed and the two are hoping for an amicable split. His wife initiated the legal process by filing for divorce proceedings last week.

The two married in 2009 when the 48-year old was working in Germany with Bundesliga club FSV Mainz. Sissi was a journalist by profession and had reportedly quit her job at the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung to raise her two daughters.

In these testing times, Thomas Tuchel has handled the media scrutiny and questioning around the developments at Chelsea with utmost grace. It has not been easy for him by any means, both on and off the field, to deflect matters and turn a blind eye to them, but he has done justice to his position and job.

Their family moved to France when the Chelsea manager took charge of Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 before moving to England. His family then relocated from France to England seven months after Tuchel was appointed as the Blues manager.

Tuchel and his whole family were present at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal as the Stamford Bridge outfit won the Champions League by defeating Manchester City in the Final last year.

It has been a tough last month for everyone working at Chelsea Football Club and their supporters. The club continues to work on a special license given by the UK government following sanctions against its outgoing owner Roman Abramovich.

They will continue their search for potential owners with April 11th mentioned as the deadline to submit bids.

Thomas Tuchel and his wife tried to avoid divorce

A source had provided further details on the matter to The Mail. If what they say is to be believed, then the two have tried to explore avenues to make this marriage work, but it is beyond saving at this point.

"Sissi and Thomas have tried to avoid splitting but in the end there was no other way. It is very sad and now it is all about making sure their daughters are the top priority. Papers were lodged last week to get the divorce under way."

Thomas Tuchel is currently on wages worth £7 million-a-year and is expected to be involved in a multi-million pound divorce deal. Mrs Tuchel has been praised for being a constant support to his husband and has made it easy for him to do the great work he has on-field.

The source added:

"Sissi is no fool, she isn't your archetypal footballer's wife, she is a clever woman."

The German's wife might be entitled to a chunk of his future earnings in addition to the significant sum she may demand of the current fortune.

