Chelsea and Manchester City face competition from Liverpool for highly-rated striker - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City are set to face competition from rivals Liverpool in the race to sign AS Monaco star Lamine Camara. According to reports from TBR Football, North London side Tottenham Hotspur are also involved in the transfer tussle alongside the three juggernaut sides.

Camara joined Monaco for a reported €15 million at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. A defensive midfielder by trade, he has been turning heads with his physicality, accurate tackles, creativity and pin-point passing.

While he primarily operates on the defensive end, the two goals and six assists he has bagged in 31 appearances this season are a testament to his offensive potential. He has been compared to French superstar N'golo Kante, and is widely considered to be one of the brightest prospects in Senegalese football since former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Besides Chelsea, City and Liverpool, Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Brighton are also believed to have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action. Outside of England, Spanish giants Real Madrid and German sides Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen and the Saudi Pro League have also been following the youngster closely.

Camara's current contract at the Stade Louis II lasts until 2029, putting the ball in Monaco's court in terms of negotiations. The report from TBR Football states that the 2016-17 Ligue 1 champions are keen to hold on to their prized possession beyond the upcoming transfer window. However, depending on the magnitude of offers from the plethora of clubs chasing Camara, their decision could change.

"I'm not sure" - African Premier League star advised to turn down move to Chelsea in favor of Liverpool

Former Cameroon forward Bernard Tchoutang has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba should consider a move to Liverpool over Chelsea. The 48-year-old said that Dutch manager Arne Slot's system would be the best fit for the young defensive midfielder, adding that the Blues are a 'step below' the Reds.

Since joining from French side LOSC Lille in August 2023 for a reported £23.2 million, Baleba has become one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League. The 21-year-old has three goals and two assists in 27 appearances this season, impressing fans and pundits alike with his defensive anticipation, aerial prowess and smooth dribbling.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Baleba in the summer, and Tchoutang believes his countryman should pick Anfield over Stamford Bridge. In an interview with Africa Foot, he said (via Metro):

"For me, Liverpool is the club that would suit him best! Arne Slot’s system of play would suit him very well. The Reds like to attack, press and make quick transitions. We also know that this is a club that knows how to trust young players and give them responsibility... As for Chelsea, I’m not sure it would be a good choice. The team is having a decent season, but it’s a step below Liverpool."

With 67 points in 28 games, the Reds sit 13 points clear of Arsenal atop the EPL standings. Meanwhile, after a dismal run of form, the Blues have dropped from second to fifth in the table with 46 points in 27 games.

