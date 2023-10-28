Chelsea and Manchester United on high alert as Barcelona could be forced to sell two superstars - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Pedri and Gavi's situations at Barcelona and could swoop in for the two starlets.

SPORT (via TEAMTalk) reports that the Blues and the Red Devils have been monitoring Gavi and Pedri for several weeks. The Spanish duo are both valued upwards of €100 million (£87 million). They are regarded as the future of Barcelona and their departures would make a huge difference.

Gavi, 19, won the 2022 Golden Boy award following a breakout 2021-22 campaign. He bagged three goals and seven assists in 49 games during the 2022-23 campaign and has started this season with two goals and one assist in 12 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Pedri, 20, won the 2021 Golden Boy award and has enjoyed a similar meteoric rise to his Spain teammate at Barcelona. He's scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 111 games, but has made just two appearances this season due to injury, scoring one goal.

Chelsea and Manchester United could both look to move for the duo if Barca do indeed wish to cash in. Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are still in the midst of rebuilding their squads.

However, the Premier League giants face competition from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich. It's also noted that Barca stars such as Ansu Fati (on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion) are more likely to be offloaded.

Barcelona boss Xavi named Manchester United ahead of Chelsea as his favorite Premier League club

Xavi is an admirer of the Red Devils.

Xavi left Barcelona for Qatari side Al Sadd in 2015 after an illustrious career with the Catalan giants. The Spaniard won 32 trophies with the Blaugrana as a player, scoring 85 goals and providing 185 assists in 767 games.

The current Barca boss didn't get the chance to play in the Premier League. However, he stated that United is his favorite English club while also calling Chelsea a great side. He said eight years ago (via Bleacher Report):

"There are many great sides like Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool. If I had to select one, it would have to be a club with a great history; maybe Manchester United or Liverpool."

Xavi alluded to the rise of new English giants such as Manchester City but insisted the Red Devils were his favorite from a historical viewpoint:

"I know that there are clubs who have emerged quite recently, like Manchester City for example, but United is my favourite historically speaking."

Former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson tried signing Xavi in 2008. However, then-Barca boss Pep Guardiola prevented the Scottish icon from sealing a deal for the Spaniard.