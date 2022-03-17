Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool involved in transfer battle for Barcelona star who could cost £42 million - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly set for a bidding war for Barcelona starlet Gavi. The Spaniard's contract with the club expires next summer while his performances have garnered attention from the big guns.

He broke into the senior team at the start of the season and has already become a mainstay in the side with 33 appearances under his belt in all competitions so far. Yet, talks of an extension aren't currently on the table, with an agreement not even close, according to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The 17-year-old is currently thriving under Xavi, becoming the subject of transfer interest from the aforesaid English trio. He could be signed for £42 million if the teenager indeed decides to leave, but after June 30, Gavi's release clause will shoot up to £100 million.

Barcelona could still lose out on their highly-rated academy graduate, as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all capable of forking out such a huge amount.

Barcelona should retain Gavi and build for the future

After an extended drought, Barcelona have seen young talents from La Masia pull up trees with the senior team, and Gavi is the cream of the crop right now.

He's overseen a meteoric rise to prominence this season, and together with Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Ansu Fati and others, the Catalans have their next golden generation.

With new arrivals such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres also firing on all cylinders, their future looks bright and the club must seek to build on this.

Letting Gavi leave would be a big mistake as he's already shown the potential to become a club great and Xavi is a huge fan of the starlet too.

Speaking to the press after their recent league win over Osasuna, he said:

"It’s fantastic how he works, how he pressures, and also with the ball he still needs to raise his head more, but he is 17 years old, Gavi is incredible."

In 23 league games so far this season, Gavi has created 15 chances, completed 813 passes and contributed six goals. He's an exceptional tackler of the ball too and exudes confidence that thoroughly belies his age.

