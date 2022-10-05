"Chelsea mean business" - Jose Enrique worries Liverpool may miss out on top 4 as Blues edge closer to completing double transfer 

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has urged the Reds to wake up in the transfer market because Chelsea mean business.

The Spaniard reacted to speculation linking the Blues with a double move for RB Leipzig pair Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol.

Reports claim that Graham Potter's side are in a race with Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Gvardiol.

Meanwhile, the Blues have reportedly found a pre-contract agreement with Nkunku for the French forward to arrive at Stamford Bridge

Enrique is worried that his former Liverpool side risk getting left behind in the top four race as Chelsea target two of Europe's top emerging talents.

He tweeted:

"Chelsea mean business... if we don't wake up (it's) going to be difficult been to make top 4."

The Spaniard may be alluding to next season with regards to Nkunku as his pre-contract agreement would see him arrive in the summer.

Gvardiol may join in January but no deal has been confirmed between the Blues and Leipzig.

Liverpool have made a disappointing start to the season as they sit in ninth following just two wins in seven league games.

Meanwhile, the west Londoners sit fifth, winning four of their seven league fixtures and it potentially points towards the Reds facing off against the Blues for a top-four finish.

Liverpool and Chelsea's questionable summer transfer windows

Nunez has disappointed so far at Anfield

Both Premier League clubs' summer transfer business has been scrutinized for several reasons.

The Reds secured the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record £85 million including add-ons.

The Uruguayan striker is yet to find form at Liverpool, managing just two goals in eight appearances.

Youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay also arrived on Merseyside, with the former having impressed with two goals in seven league games.

However, the loan-to-buy (£32.87 million) signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus has left many questioning Klopp's business this past summer.

The German tactician was in stark need of a new midfield signing and missed out on Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid.

Arthur's arrival has been disappointing so far, with the Brazilian reportedly losing the patience of Klopp already.

Meanwhile, Chelsea signed seven players permanently, including Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

They spent the most in a window than any Premier League side in history, with an expenditure of £253.79 million.

The issue with their business stems from the fact that they parted ways with former manager Thomas Tuchel just days after a huge outlay on talent.

It remains to be seen which players new manager Potter would ideally like to have in his squad upon arrival.

