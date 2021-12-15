Chelsea could move for Juventus midfielder if moves for Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice fail to materialize: Reports

According to credible Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Chelsea have contacted Juventus' Adrien Rabiot over a potential move in the January transfer window. Rabiot joined Juventus in 2019 from PSG and eventually became a regular starter for the Bianconeri.

His performances also helped him regain his position in the Italian national side. However, Rabiot's stint with the Old Lady has been nothing short of tumultuous. While he has enjoyed regular playing time, his performances have been rather lackluster of late.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Rabiot French midfielfer Adrien Rabiot answers to TeleFoot when asked about transfer rumours: “I’m happy in Turin. I see my future at Juventus, of course!”. ⚪️🇫🇷 #Juventus French midfielfer Adrien Rabiot answers to TeleFoot when asked about transfer rumours: “I’m happy in Turin. I see my future at Juventus, of course!”. ⚪️🇫🇷 #Juventus #Rabiot

Chelsea boasts some of the finest midfielders in the world right now. Furthermore, Tuchel's XI will be bolstered by the return of Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour. Despite that, Tuchel is keen on adding experienced midfielders to the mix at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel keen on adding experienced midfielders to his playing XI

N'Golo Kante is undoubtedly one of the best players in his position. However, injuries have plagued the better part of the last two seasons with Chelsea. Saul Niguez has also failed to impress the German manager.

Interestingly, despite enjoying a successful career at Chelsea, Jorginho has flirted with the idea of returning to Italy, with Juventus are among his preferred destinations.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Declan Rice:



“We’re in the Europa League, we’re still in the League Cup, there’s the FA Cup, and we’re going to go strong in all of them. Manchester United got to the Europa League final last year against Villarreal, so why not us?"



(FourFourTwo Magazine) Declan Rice: “We’re in the Europa League, we’re still in the League Cup, there’s the FA Cup, and we’re going to go strong in all of them. Manchester United got to the Europa League final last year against Villarreal, so why not us?"(FourFourTwo Magazine) https://t.co/CHZIZc8Zim

Ross Barkley, too, has found himself warming the bench at Stamford. It's safe to say that his time with Chelsea is likely coming to an end, with the Blues keen to put a price tag on him. This opens up space in the squad for a player like Rabiot.

While the Blues have made contact with the French international, he remains only just a backup option. Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni remain high-priority targets for Chelsea.

However, signing either player not going to be easy. Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now. He has played an instrumental role in helping West Ham United get the better of Chelsea and Liverpool this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, are interested in the English international. It's safe to say that David Moyes will drive a hard bargain over letting Rice leave the Hammers at the end of the season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar