Chelsea name 29-man squad for pre-season tour of USA as star midfielder misses out on trip

Chelsea's 29-man squad for their pre-season tour of the USA has been announced, with N'Golo Kante missing the trip due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

The Blues head to the States on July 9, with their first destination being Los Angeles for their training camp before they head to Las Vegas for friendly action.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Club America on July 17, MLS side Charlotte on July 21, Arsenal in the Florida Cup on July 23 and Udinese on July 29.

The German has chosen a 29-man squad for the trip with Kante, 31, a notable absentee.

The French midfielder's COVID-19 vaccination status has stopped the former Leicester City star from making the trip. Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also miss the tour for the same reason.

The captain of the United States national team Christian Pulisic will be part of the squad as will Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have been out injured.

Armando Broja returns to the Blues following a season-long loan at Southampton and he will arrive for the tour next week.

The goalkeepers Tuchel is bringing with him to the States are Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy and Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Chelsea's usual first-choice defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Reece James and Thiago Silva will also make the trip alongside Chilwell. Ethan Ampadu, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, and Malang Sarr are all part of the traveling contingent.

Tuchel takes seven midfielders with him in Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Harvey Vale.

The Chelsea boss' lack of options in attack is evident following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan despite Broja's return. The Albanian striker will link up with Tino Anjorin, Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling could join the Chelsea squad in the United States

Raheem Sterling edges closer to a Stamford Bridge arrival.

Chelsea seem to be closing in on the £45 million deal for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

The English forward is reportedly eyeing a Champions League win and being in the mix for a future Ballon d'Or with his anticipated arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old could be signed before the Blues finish their pre-season tour of the States which will allow Thomas Tuchel will get a first-hand look at what he can provide.

The Englishman's resume speaks for itself. Sterling has won four Premier League titles at City, scoring 131 goals in 337 appearances.

