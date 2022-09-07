"Chelsea never change" "My head is absolutely gone" - Twitter in disbelief as Chelsea make 'ludicrous decision' to sack Thomas Tuchel

Football fans have gone berserk on social media after Chelsea announced that they have put an end to their association with Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea have dropped a bombshell on Wednesday morning by parting ways with Tuchel. The German has been their manager since January 2021, but has now been relieved of his duties.
The Stamford Bridge outfit have had a poor start to their 2022-23 season. They currently sit 10th in the Premier League, having won just three, lost two and drawn one of their six matches so far.
To add to Tuchel's woes, the Blues got their UEFA Champions League campaign off to a losing start on Tuesday (September 6). They succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their first European match of the season.
The defeat in Croatia appears to have been the last straw that broke the camel's back. Club owner Todd Boehly has decided to pull the plug on Tuchel, who had two more years remaining on his contract.
It is worth noting that Boehly backed the German tactician heavily in the recently-concluded transfer window. The London giants spent well over £200 million to make nine new additions to their squad.
The decision to sack Tuchel has thus come as a surprise to many, including Chelsea fans. Blues supporters, as well as other football fans, have now taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the 49-year-old's departure.
One Chelsea fan wrote:
"Why would you sack the manager after two games the window closed and backing him in the entire transfer window?"
One rival fan wrote:
"Chelsea are the most disgusting club of all time, sacking the manager the won them the UCL with the worst team ever."
How did Tuchel fare as Chelsea manager?
Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the Blues' manager midway through the 2021-22 season. It took the German, who previously managed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), little time to claim his stake in the club's history.
The 49-year-old lead the London giants to Champions League glory the very same season. The club beat Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final to get their hands on the Ol' Big Ears.
The English outfit also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup under Tuchel. However, the manager's stint as the Blues manager has now come to an end.
It now remains to be seen who Boehly will bring in as a replacement for the former PSG boss. There are suggestions that Brighton & Hove Albion's Graham Potter is an early favorite for the job.
Meanwhile, the Stamford Bridge outfit are scheduled to face Fulham in the league on Saturday (September 10).