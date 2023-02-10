Chelsea new signing looks set to leave club in the summer: Reports

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly set to seal a shock departure in the upcoming summer transfer window after just a year in England.

The 31-year-old has failed to shine at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Napoli for £34 million last summer. So far, he has been a shadow of his former self, dropping down the pecking order at his club in the process.

A towering center-back blessed with passing and power, Koulibaly was one of the most consistent players in Europe during his eight-year spell at Napoli. However, due to his lackluster performances in the first half of the ongoing 2022-23 season, he has been replaced by winter arrival Benoit Badiashile in Chelsea manager Graham Potter's starting lineup.

Speaking to TEAMtalk, reliable journalist Graeme Bailey asserted that Koulibaly is set to leave Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 term. He said:

"There is going to be lots of incomings again at Chelsea this summer, we know that – but the exits are going to be as fascinating. There could easily be up to a dozen players leave, depending on who else arrives. One of the big names is set to be Kalidou Koulibaly."

Sharing his thoughts on the former Napoli man, Bailey continued:

"The Senegal star was one of the first signings of the Todd Boehly-Clearwater era, and most saw it as a nailed-on solid signing, there were not many in football pushing back on his £34 million arrival from Napoli. For years, Koulibaly had been linked with a move to England, he appeared well set to make it in the Premier League."

Naming Inter Milan as a potential future destination, Bailey added:

"But the soon-to-be 32-year-old has not settled into life in west London – he has not performed, Chelsea have not performed – it has not been good. Now a summer move is very much on the cards, and a move back to Italy is the most likely option. Koulibaly is still held in huge regard in Serie A. One team to watch is Inter Milan – in need of reinforcements with Milan Skriniar leaving on a free."

Koulibaly has netted two goals in 20 overall appearances for the Blues.

Ben Jacobs names three possible Chelsea outgoings in upcoming summer window

Speaking to Give Me Sport, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs shared his thoughts on potential outgoings at Chelsea this summer. He said:

"Hakim Ziyech is still there because his loan move fell through. I think Christian Pulisic has a question mark over his head. Maybe even Kalidou Koulibaly as well, even though he only joined the club over the course of the summer window. So, outgoings will be a big priority."

The Blues, on the other hand, have spent over £570 million to sign a whopping 18 players in the last two transfer windows.

