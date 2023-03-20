Chelsea and Newcastle United likely to bid for £44M-rated Barcelona superstar this summer — Reports

Chelsea are eyeing up Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele ahead of a potential summer transfer in 2023, according to CalcioMercato. However, they are likely to face off against Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United for his signature.

Dembele has been in stellar form this season, having scored eight goals and seven assists across all competitions to help Xavi's Barcelona top the league standings in Spain. The French star has seemingly recovered from his recurring injury-laden spells in the years prior and has played an important role in the Cules' La Liga title charge.

However, Barcelona could potentially lose Dembele to the Premier League this summer as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024. The report states that the winger could be available for a cut-price fee of £44 million, alerting the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United.

OptaJose @OptaJose 9 - FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembélé has provided the most assist in the Top 5 European Leagues in the 2022 year (nine, alongside Lionel Messi). Emergent. 9 - FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembélé has provided the most assist in the Top 5 European Leagues in the 2022 year (nine, alongside Lionel Messi). Emergent. https://t.co/YIpuWqAklh

The Blues have reportedly had a long-standing interest in the 25-year-old having approached Barcelona prior to him signing a new contract in 2022. They have heavily reinforced their attack since then with the likes of Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling, and €100M winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Magpies, on the other hand, are said to be keen on adding to their attacking options this summer with European football potentially set to return to St. James' Park next season.

Chelsea star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drops hint amidst Barcelona rumours

Elsewhere, there has been immense speculation regarding the future of current Chelsea and former Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has not played a noteworthy role in Graham Potter's project under the new Blues regime, with the Englishman constantly excluding Aubameyang from matchday squads altogether. He's managed a meager 16 minutes of league action across his last eight games.

Blues boss Potter confirmed that the 33-year-old was fit for their recent 2-2 draw against Everton despite the Gabonese failing to make the squad.

The Gabonse forward sparked further speculation regarding a potential return to Barcelona by paying a visit to their dressing room after their 2-1 win over Real Madrid. The striker appeared in pictures with the Barcelona squad, celebrating a thrilling win over Los Blancos.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ Auba in the dressing room 🤝 Auba in the dressing room 🤝 🚨 Auba in the dressing room 🤝🔥 https://t.co/pim4PX6ZyL

Aubameyang reportedly remains on excellent terms with the squad, management and coach Xavi Hernandez. With Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku set to return to the club, as recently confirmed by Internazionale CEO Beppe Marotta, an exit from Stamford Bridge appears more likely with every passing matchday.

