Chelsea News Roundup: Blues duo to sign new deals, Tuchel explains how he'll bring the best out of forward and more - 30 January 2021 

Chelsea began their new era under Thomas Tuchel with a goalless draw against Wolves.

The game saw Tuchel's side boss possession but not break through a rigid structure, leaving a host of talking points regarding team selection and the style we'll see in the coming months from Chelsea.

The dynamics and philosophy of the team are bound to change with a manager like Tuchel in charge, but it'll be interesting to see if he can bring the best out of some of the big-money signings at Stamford Bridge.

In what is one of the most difficult phases for Chelsea in the middle of the season, here's a rundown of some of the top stories surrounding them as on January 30.

Tuchel explains how he'll get Werner firing for Chelsea

Timo Werner is on a troublesome goal drought at the moment for Chelsea

Tuchel is confident his countryman Timo Werner will start firing on all cylinders for Chelsea.

He explained his decision to drop Werner in his first game as Blues boss, while also pinning faith on the out-of-form forward to come good. He said:

Why I did not use him on Wednesday, I see his face is a bit closed and the weight is on his shoulders. He cares a lot and that shows he has a fantastic character. Sometimes as a striker, it does not help if you care a lot. Sometimes as a striker, it’s better to not care at all. But he’s not that guy."

Tuchel lavished praise on Werner and stated that he will have to restore confidence in the striker.

“He cares and he’s not happy with himself and with the way things went lately. Right now it’s important to rebuild his trust in himself and to find a smile on his face and stop doubting too much. It’s my job to do this, to help him with this and then to find also a position where we can use his strengths."

"There will be games [for him] – on Wednesday we had 80% ball possession and it felt like we played 90% of the match in the last 30 metres – but there are movements to create with him that he can help us, I am sure."

Jorginho and Thiago Silva to pen new deals with Chelsea

Jorginho played at the base of Chelsea's midfield against Wolves

According to reports, Chelsea are trying to tie Thiago Silva and Jorginho to new deals.

Jorginho spent a large portion of last season as one of the most important players for Chelsea under Frank Lampard, while Silva has taken to the Premier League like duck to water.

The latter signed on an initial one-year deal, with an option to extend. Despite his age, Chelsea want to extend his contract until 2023. Jorginho, 28, is expected to pen a deal that keeps him in West London till 2025.

Paul Merson believes Havertz will be 'special'

Kai Havertz has endured a torrid time so far in his Chelsea career

Television pundit Paul Merson expressed his sorrow for Chelsea playmaker Kai Havertz, who is presently in a major slump.

The former Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid is struggling to adapt to the Premier League, but Merson believes he will be a huge player in the coming years for Chelsea. He said:

"People can sit down with me and say he ain’t done anything but he will be special. He will be a special player. He’s young, he’s come over, his confidence is shot. For me, I think the manager got it right the other night. Keep playing him in the hole."

Merson continued:

"Or he rings a couple of mates and says, 'I’ll fly you over, just come over and stay with us', but that isn’t happening. He has a bad game or he’s out the team and he’s just got to go home and sit in an apartment and just stew. He’s 21, he’s an absolute kid and I feel sorry for him."

Kai Havertz played in his favoured number 10 role for Chelsea against Wolves.

