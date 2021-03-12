Chelsea News Roundup: Blues interested in Bayern Munich winger, defender reflects on lack of game-time under Lampard, and more - 11 March 2021

Chelsea are back in the top-four reckoning since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the club.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund coach has overseen an unbeaten run of 11 games that has helped Chelsea to fourth place in the league table.

Tuchel's next assignment comes in the form of Leeds United at Elland Road, as he sets sights on becoming only the second manager to go 12 games unbeaten at the Chelsea helm.

On that note, let's have a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on 11th March.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman is on Chelsea's radar.

Christian Pulisic has managed a solitary start since Tuchel took over at the Chelsea helm. The American has been confined to the bench more often than not, with latest reports suggesting he could be plotting a move away from Chelsea if the situation doesn't improve by summer.

As an alternative for Pulisic, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman. The French winger has two years left on his present deal and is also a long-term target of Manchester United. So is Pulisic, who is also linked with Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Coman has netted six goals in 27 matches across all competitions this season for the Bavarian giants.

Marcos Alonso talks about his time under Lampard

Marcos Alonso (right) was frozen out of the Chelsea squad under Lampard.

Marcos Alonso is one of many players who has seen his career revived since Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea.

After returning to his favoured wing-back role, the Spaniard has started key games in place of Ben Chilwell. A few months ago, that didn't look likely, but Alonso is now back and firing on all cylinders.

“A manager that doesn’t like you is normal, it’s about the way you take it.



“My dad told me if it were him in his times, his father would say ‘tell the manager where to go!'



"I'm a professional and I have to be ready and focused.”



After a dressing room fallout with Frank Lampard, Alonso was frozen out of the Chelsea squad for over four months.

Speaking about Lampard's treatment, Alonso remarked:

“A manager that doesn’t like you is absolutely normal, and it’s about the way you take it. My dad told me if it were him in his times, his father — my grandfather — would say ‘Tell the manager where to go, I will go to the owner and say I’m leaving!’. My dad always tells me he wasn’t that lucky in terms of the advice from my grandfather!"

Alonso further lifted the lid after being banished by Lampard, saying in this regard:

“He took the good things. He has always taught me to work hard and be ready in tough times. I am a professional, and I have to be ready and focussed.”

Alan Hudson slams Timo Werner's inconsistency

Timo Werner

Former Chelsea man Alan Hudson is worried about Timo Werner's form. The German striker is once again on a goal drought after ending the longest of his career against Newcastle United a few weeks ago.

In Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton, Timo Werner could easily have slotted two goals but fluffed his line on both occasions. On Werner's form, Hudson said:

"Werner’s form is very concerning. A player who looked so very dangerous early on has gone into some kind of cocoon – and needs lifting. People don’t really appreciate the confidence factor here. The kid looks lost and has had opportunities on goal that have made him look average. But maybe Tuchel thinks he’ll come good.”

Against a leaky Leeds United defence this weekend, Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel will hope Timo Werner returns to scoring ways.