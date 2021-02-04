Chelsea News Roundup: Blues star names toughest opponent he has faced, Tuchel eyeing Bayern Munich star as his first signing, and more - 4 February 2021

Chelsea are back in action against Tottenham Hotspur, as they aim to secure consecutive wins and build much-needed momentum under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The London derby could provide a glimpse of the intent and mindset Tuchel has infused into his Chelsea squad, as both teams are in dire need of a win to move into the top four.

On that note,let us have a look at the latest Chelsea news stories as on February 4.

𝗗 𝗘 𝗥 𝗕 𝗬 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 . ⚪️🔵



Let's go! #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/l02iCBQr00 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2021

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour names the toughest opponent he has faced

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour has named Scott McTominay as the toughest opponent he has faced.

Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour has named Scott McTominay as the toughest opponent he has come up against.

Advertisement

In his brief career at Chelsea, the Scot picked his compatriot from first-hand experience, as the Blues faced off against Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he blocked the exits of Chelsea players Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin in the January transfer window. Both Gilmour and Anjorin had loan offers on the table on transfer deadline day but Tuchel said he wanted to keep both academy stars at Stamford Bridge pic.twitter.com/9LrfGlDiq3 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 4, 2021

Speaking to the club's YouTube channel in this regard, he said:

“It was against Manchester United, actually. It was Scott McTominay. I know he’s fellow Scottish and all that, but he was so good, quick, strong and technically good. So I think it was tough playing against him. He played really good, He was stopping everything in midfield and controlling the game.”

Thomas Tuchel eyeing Niklas Sule as his first Chelsea transfer

Advertisement

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Bayern Munich centre-half Niklas Sule.

According to SportBild, Thomas Tuchel's German connection could help Chelsea make a move for Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule, who is valued at €48 million.

The 25-year-old has been a fringe player under Hansi Flick this season, having only managed 12 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to secure a centre-back, as the futures of Antonio Rudiger, Emerson and Fikayo Tomori remain uncertain.

The Blues have also been linked with David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano.

Dimitar Berbatov makes Spurs vs Chelsea prediction

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Dimitar Berbatov believes Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea could share the spoils when the two take on each other. He said in this regard:

"Thursday night’s London derby could be an ideal opportunity for Spurs to start winning again, and beating Chelsea would be great for the spirit in the camp. Mourinho would certainly love to inflict Tuchel’s first defeat."

Berbatov further continued:

"Chelsea looked more organised in their win against Burnley, but it will take more than a change of manager to get them challenging at the top again. It will take time, and Tuchel would probably have liked this match to come later in the season. Both teams will be up for it at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it will probably come down to who wants it more. I wouldn’t be surprised if they had to settle for a point apiece."

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have 33 points apiece ahead of their much-awaited clash, which could be an enticing affair.