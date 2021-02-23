Create
Chelsea News Roundup: Blues winger linked with shock Bayern Munich move, Atletico Madrid man praises Tuchel and more - 23 February 2021

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Modified 56 min ago
News
Chelsea are set to lock horns with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the next few hours at Bucharest for their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

It is poised to be Thomas Tuchel's most challenging assessment since taking over for the Blues, following a run of four wins and a couple of draws.

Atletico Madrid's sensational form this season and how both managers will set their teams up are key talking points entering this match-up. With Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic back, Tuchel has more players at his disposal for the high-voltage clash.

On that note, we list the top news stories and rumours surrounding Chelsea as on February 23, 2021.

Chelsea's Pulisic linked with Bayern Munich

Christian Pulisic has not been at his best this season
Wavering injuries every now and then seem to have halted Christian Pulisic's development as a winger at Chelsea.

The USA international joined the squad from Borussia Dortmund at the start of last season, but only sparkled intermittently after what was a slow start under Frank Lampard.

Pulisic is now linked with a move to German champions Bayern Munich, as he reportedly wishes to return to the Bundesliga. He will be available for a price close to £52 million, and with Kingsley Coman's future uncertain at the Allianz Arena, Bayern could prepare a move for the winger.

Pulisic has been passed fit, and is likely to play some part in tonight's UCL fixture.

Oblak impressed with Chelsea's defense under Tuchel

Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak has lavished praise on Chelsea
Atletico Madrid's custodian Jan Oblak has hailed Chelsea's defensive record under Tuchel.

The West Londoners have only conceded two goals since the German took over the reins at the club, having significantly improved despite change in management.

Oblak acknowledged the same, and told The Times:

“He [Tuchel] did a great job in [Borussia] Dortmund and Paris [Saint-Germain] and now he came to Chelsea and the team is playing great. They’re really strong defensively, they almost not just concede a goal but a shot on the goal. Chelsea [also] have quality in the middle and in the strikers so it’s a difficult team to play against.”

Interestingly, Oblak plays for a side that has conceded only 16 goals in 23 La Liga matches.

Chelsea could have signed Atletico's Jan Oblak

Chelsea had the chance to sign Jan Oblak before they lured Kepa Arrizabalaga to Stamford Bridge
According to reports from Goal, Chelsea had the opportunity to sign Jan Oblak if they had coughed up £16 million more than what they paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Blues had signed Kepa for £71 million from Athletic Bilbao after Thibaut Courtois forced a move away to Real Madrid. Due to Kepa's horrendous form last season, Chelsea were forced to pay another £22 million for the services of Edouard Mendy.

Oblak is widely heralded as one of the world's finest goalkeepers in the modern era, owing to his record with Atletico Madrid, outstanding shot-stopping abilities and presence between the sticks. He will be one of the biggest obstacles for Chelsea when they take on Atletico Madrid later today.

