Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back with another round of intriguing fixtures this week as Atletico Madrid take on Premier League giants Chelsea at the National Arena in Bucharest on Tuesday. The two European giants are tactically robust and will likely play out an intriguing fixture this week.

Chelsea have shown marked improvement under Thomas Tuchel this season and have made their way into the top-four in the Premier League standings. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton over the weekend and have plenty of work to do in the final third this season.

Atletico Madrid have endured a startling slump and have dropped five points out of six against Levante over the past week. Los Colchoneros have been impressive this season and their impressive defence will want to prevent Tuchel's side from scoring an away goal in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a surprisingly good record against Chelsea and have won two out of six European fixtures played between the two teams. Chelsea have managed only one victory against Diego Simeone's side and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2017 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams had their chances on the day and will need to be clinical on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Chelsea form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Team News

Atletico Madrid have a few injury concerns

Atletico Madrid

Jose Gimenez is currently injured for Atletico Madrid and has been ruled out of this fixture. Hector Herrera is currently in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Jose Gimenez, Hector Herrera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kieran Trippier

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Thiago is the only notable absentee for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League this week. Jorginho was benched against Southampton over the weekend and is likely to make his way back into the starting eleven against Atletico Madrid.

Injured: Thiago Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Felipe; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul Niguez, Angel Correa, Yannick Carrasco; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been impressive under Diego Simeone this season and will have to arrest their recent slump to overcome a strong opponent this week. The Spanish giants rely on counter-attacks as their bread and butter but will find Thomas Tuchel's formations difficult to breach.

Chelsea have made massive tactical strides in recent weeks but will need to create more in the final third to trouble Atletico Madrid this week. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

