Chelsea News Roundup: Club youngsters called up for England U21s, summer signing reflects on poor form and more - March 15th, 2021

Chelsea have tweaked their starting XI more often than any other team across the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Stamford Bridge. For a club such as Chelsea, who have world-class talents, speculation regarding some of the players who may not necessarily fit into Tuchel's system is expected.

It was reported earlier that Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are not a part of the manager's plans. On that note, let's look at the major news stories surrounding Chelsea as on March 15, 2021.

An historic night in Madrid! 😍🇪🇸



What are your favourite group or knockout stage @ChampionsLeague memories? pic.twitter.com/QcAvSBkTX1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 15, 2021

Also read: Leeds United 0-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points as Blues drop points at Elland Road | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea trio called up for England U-21s

Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of the few Chelsea youngsters called up for England's U-21 national side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has made headlines after being included in the England U-21 squad ahead of the European championships. Two other Chelsea players Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher are also part of the squad that will take on Switzerland, Portugal and Croatia.

While Guehi has been immense for Swansea this season, Conor Gallagher is enjoying his first season in the top-flight on loan at West Brom. Reece James has not been named in the U-21 side, hinting he could link up with Gareth Southgate's senior squad.

Hudson-Odoi, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher are in England's U21s squad for the Euros.



Arguably more difficult games than the seniors will face.



Strong squad despite some injuries with Greenwood, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe, Godfrey and Sessegnon also in. #CFC #U21Euro #YoungLions pic.twitter.com/sbJEwghP37 — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 15, 2021

Advertisement

Kai Havertz comments on struggles following Leeds draw

Kai Havertz came closest to scoring for Chelsea against Leeds United.

Kai Havertz returned to his creative best against Everton last week. After starting as a false nine against Leeds United, he continued to impress with his clever runs into space. It was Havertz who came closest to breaking the deadlock in Chelsea's 0-0 draw, with as many as three chances coming his way.

Commenting on the result, Havertz said:

"It's a little bit disappointing because we were the better team but we don’t score enough goals. We are not clinical enough in front of the goal. We had good chances and I had two myself, but it’s not easy to score in this league. We have to keep on creating chances, and hopefully, in the next few games, more goals will come for us."

Speaking on his own struggles, Havertz claimed that he no excuses as he has put COVID-19 and his injuries well behind him. The Chelsea star added:

Advertisement

"The coronavirus is now over [for me] and I feel good. I had a little injury in the past few weeks but it’s now time to play well. I have to improve my game. It has not been easy for me but there are no excuses. I just have to keep on working, and hopefully, there will be a big turnaround soon. I will give it my best."

Chelsea set price for Inter Milan target Emerson

Emerson has only managed two Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season

According to recent reports, Chelsea are willing to offload third-choice left-back Emerson amid interest from Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Napoli.

Since Ben Chilwell's transfer to Chelsea and Marcos Alonso's resurgence following Tuchel's arrival at the club, Emerson has been limited to fewer appearances. He has only managed a couple of appearances in the Premier League this term.

Inter are huge admirers of the former AS Roma man, who was bought to the club when Antonio Conte was in charge at Chelsea. Meanwhile, Napoli want to beef up their ranks, with Mario Rui not enjoying his best run of form.

Chelsea, though, are only willing to let Emerson leave if they receive a transfer fee of £17 million.

Also read: Chelsea News Roundup: In-form star assesses top-four chances, Blues legend believes winger will leave and more - March 14th, 2021