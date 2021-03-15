Chelsea News Roundup: In-form star assesses top-four chances, Blues legend believes winger will leave and more - March 14th, 2021

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road by Leeds United, much to the frustration of manager Thomas Tuchel.

The forwards let the team down, as the attack fizzled out in the second half despite sustained possession. On a positive note, the team continued its remarkable defensive run while Tuchel's unbeaten record at Chelsea remains intact.

Many players and pundits reacted to Chelsea's stalemate, and revealed their thoughts on the players' performances as well as transfers that could happen in the summer.

On that note, we list the top Chelsea news from today - March 14.

FT. The Blues unbeaten in thirteen, but have to settle for a point in West Yorkshire.

Chelsea's Kante reflects on draw against Leeds

Chelsea rode on N'Golo Kante's stunning performance against

N'Golo Kante was in imperious form against Leeds. He covered every blade of grass, chipped in with vital tackles and kept the opposition midfielders at bay with his infectious energy.

N'Golo Kante's game by numbers for Chelsea vs. Leeds:



106 touches

88% passing accuracy

14 duels

11 ball recoveries

5/6 take-ons completed

4 clearances

3 tackles

3 chances created

2 interceptions

1 block

1 shot

1 foul won



He was everywhere, LITERALLY.

Speaking after the game, the Chelsea midfielder respected the nature of result and said the club will move on with a point. He stated:

"It was a hard game. There was a lot of intensity and chances for both sides so in the end I think it was a fair result. It’s one point for us and we need to appreciate that because it could have been worse. When you cannot win, at least to take one point is something good because it can help for the future."

He added:

"We’re still unbeaten and we didn’t concede again so we need to look forward now."

Townsend believes Pulisic or Ziyech will leave Chelsea

Christian Pulisic earned a rare start for Chelsea against Leeds

Former Chelsea man Andy Townsend feels either Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic will leave the club at the end of the season.

Neither winger has been able to settle into Tuchel's 3-4-3 system, which doesn't exactly suit out-and-out wingers. And Townsend, who believes the duo's body language is down, will depart this summer.

He said:

"I’m not sure how easy this is going to be for them [Pulisic and Ziyech] under Thomas Tuchel. I think both of these guys, with the Tuchel set-up, have to get going pretty quickly, I really do. I’m not sure that they’re going to do that. I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of them leave this summer. I wouldn’t be surprised at all."

He continued:

“I don’t think Pulisic wants to sit on the bench and I think Ziyech will get bogged down a bit. His body language hasn’t been great.”

Ben Chilwell demands goals from his team

Ben Chilwell in action against Leeds

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell endured a busy afternoon against Leeds yesterday, and he feels his team should have done better in the final third.

At the same time, he was proud of a 10th clean sheet for the club under Tuchel. He remarked:

"I had a few chances and I had one in the second half when I should have scored. We need a bit more from each other in the final third and that is something we are trying to add. Defensively as a team we are solid and we are not conceding but going forward, we are going to want to score more goals to get us the wins."

Commenting on Chelsea's momentum ahead of a tough run of fixtures, he concluded:

"It is important if you can’t win a game then don’t lose it. That unbeaten run gives us good momentum going forward, and we can hopefully keep keeping clean sheets and score a few more goals."

Chilwell and Chelsea will hope to return to winning ways when they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16.