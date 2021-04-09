Chelsea News Roundup: Midfielder warns Blues of complacency after Porto win, star player could leave Stamford Bridge, and more - 8th April, 2021

Chelsea secured a vital 2-0 win over FC Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final first leg in Seville.

The Blues were not the better side for large swathes of the game but scored twice and kept a clean sheet, with Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell getting on the score sheet.

It was a thumping reaction from Chelsea after their 5-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel would especially be pleased with the fact that even on a day when not all was rhythmic about his team's possession-based football, the Blues eked out a positive result.

On that note, let's have a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on April 8, 2021.

Mason Mount calls for focus after Chelsea's first-leg win

Mason Mount scored his first-ever Champions League goal for Chelsea.

After a brilliant first touch and a sharp turn, Mason Mount drilled a low drive past FC Porto's shot-stopper to give Chelsea the lead against the run of play.

It was his maiden Champions League goal, as he also became Chelsea's youngest goal-scorer in a knockout fixture in the competition.

After the match, the delighted midfielder was happy but urged his teammates to remain focussed ahead of the second leg, saying:

"A very important game for us and for me personally, to get my first goal in the Champions League. It was probably a long time coming, I’ve been waiting for the moment, and I’m delighted it has come tonight in a big win."

Chelsea's standout star from last season further added:

"The tie is not over. We don’t look at it like we’ve won; it’s only halfway; it’s only half-time. We’ve got to come back here and fight again in another game, so that’s the most important thing, to go into the second game with the same mentality that we started with tonight. We want to win, and we’re going to give it our everything again."

Jorginho's agent says midfielder wants to leave Chelsea

Jorginho's agent has said that his client wants to leave Chelsea.

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has not shied away from the media ever since the midfielder's arrival at Chelsea. Only days after saying that Jorginho is happy in West London, Santos made a U-turn, remarking that his client wishes to hit the exit doors after three years at Chelsea.

Disclosing Jorginho's price tag - £43 million - Santos said that a return to Serie A is possible, with Napoli, AC Milan and Inter Milan reportedly interested in the player's services. Santos said in this regard:

"Jorginho would like to come back to Italy, and there is the desire to play in Serie A. If Napoli should need Jorginho, then it could happen. He still has two years left on his contract at Chelsea. As things stand today, his price-tag is €50m and he has quite high wages in London. It's unlikely that (Napoli President Aurelio) De Laurentiis would spend so much."

The Chelsea star's agent continued:

"Besides, in my view, Marina Granovskaia and Chelsea will offer him a contract renewal over the next few months."

Meanwhile, Jorginho assisted Mason Mount with a fine pass in Seville.

Tammy Abraham could move to West Ham United

Tammy Abraham has hardly featured for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

Tammy Abraham was left out of Chelsea's matchday squad against Manchester United and was also not there for West Brom's visit.

Despite being Chelsea's best marksman this season, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists, it seems Abraham is not one of the first-choice players for Thomas Tuchel.

It seems now that West Ham could offer Tammy Abraham, a predator in the box, an escape route from Chelsea, as they have reportedly placed the striker on top of their target list this summer.