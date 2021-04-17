Chelsea News Roundup: Star forward left out of Manchester City clash, Blues targeting move for Barcelona youngster, and more - 17th April, 2021

Chelsea are set to face-off against Manchester City at the Wembley stadium for a place in the FA Cup final.

After an indifferent start to their campaign under Frank Lampard, Chelsea are now fighting for two trophies and a spot in the Premier League's top four.

A semi-final clash against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City could be a real measure of their mentality in big games under Thomas Tuchel. Under the German tactician, Chelsea have exhibited character and resilience, as seen in their solid performance in their Champions League quarter-final win over FC Porto.

On that note, let's take look at the top Chelsea news stories as on 17th April, 2021.

Tammy Abraham omitted from Chelsea's squad to face Manchester City

Tammy Abraham has been left out of the Chelsea squad for the FA Cup game against Manchester City.

Despite being the club's top scorer, as well as the 2020-21 FA Cup's most prolific marksman, Tammy Abraham has been overlooked by Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea's semi-final clash against Manchester City.

The striker, who has scored six Premier League goals this season, is a notable omission despite managers allowed to name nine substitutes on the bench.

Abraham is one of the few players who has failed to get much game time under Tuchel, even though Timo Werner has struggled for goals. Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga is another surprise name on the Chelsea team sheet.

Chelsea and Manchester City to push for Ilaix Moriba

Ilaix Moriba is on Chelsea's radar.

As per recent reports, Ilaix Moriba is one of Chelsea's targets for the summer.With the teenager growing in stature at Barcelona this season, the Blues, along with Manchester City and Juventus, have reportedly made enquiries regarding his situation.

The Catalan giants are keen to tie Moriba down to a new deal, as his current contract expires next season.

Moriba has recorded three assists and scored a goal for the first team in ten appearances. His talent is undeniable, but it would be interesting to see if he can break into Chelsea's first XI should he arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Leicester City interested in Chelsea's Tammy Abraham

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City are among the various Premier League sides monitoring Tammy Abraham's situation at Chelsea.

The striker has been pushed to the peripheries of the squad, as he presently finds himself behind Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

Should the Blues decide to fork out the money for someone like Erling Haaland by selling Abraham, the likes of Leicester City and West Ham United could battle it out for his signature.

Leicester are among the clubs interested in signing Tammy Abraham. He’s one of the targets for #LCFC if Chelsea will open to sell him in the summer - Tammy is out of the squad today. 🔵 #CFC #Leicester — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2021

It's been close to six months since Abraham last featured for Chelsea, but he still remains the club's top scorer this season.