Chelsea News Roundup: Star midfielder returns to Cobham following injury, top transfer target's price revealed, and more - March 26th, 2021

Chelsea's roller coaster of a season has been interrupted by the international break that has seen most of the club's first-team stars leave on national duty.

While there is a risk of injury to players who have had little to no rest since Christmas, Chelsea also need to prepare for player transfers in the summer.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the major Chelsea news and transfer stories as on March 26, 2021.

N'Golo Kante returns to Chelsea from international duty with hamstring injury

N'Golo Kante has left the France squad

N'Golo Kante has returned to Chelsea after enduring a hamstring injury while on duty for France. The midfielder felt discomfort after playing all 90 minutes of Les Bleus' 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, which ended 1-1.

Although Kante's injury is a cause for concern, the France Football Federation (FFF) has revealed that the issue is a minor one and won't take much time to heal. A statement from the FFF read in this regard:

“The Chelsea midfielder felt a pain in the hamstring of the left thigh at the very end of the match against Ukraine on Wednesday at the Stade de France. He had clinical and radiological examinations on Thursday, which revealed a small injury.”

Chelsea are yet to announce the nature of Kante's injury and how long the player's rehabilitation would take.

Borussia Dortmund set Erling Haaland's price tag

Chelsea have been linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund have slapped a staggering price tag of €180 million on Erling Haaland amid immense interest from a plethora of European powerhouses.

As per reports in this regard, the German club has done this to fend off interest from teams who wish to secure his services.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are one of many teams keen on signing the goal machine. A release clause in Haaland's contract that becomes active at the end of the season has attracted the attention of most suitors.

It is also understood that the Borussia Dortmund hierarchy will hope to resist offers for Haaland even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Ian Wright feels Chelsea should sell Timo Werner

Timo Werner has struggled to perform on a consistent basis.

Timo Werner's last goal for Chelsea was against Newcastle United on February 15, which had come after the striker's longest goal drought of his career. The striker has struggled for consistency at Chelsea, which has not been helped by his rather poor conversion rate in front of goal.

Speaking in this regard, Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Chelsea should get rid of Timo Werner, opining:

"I don't think they'll sell Havertz. He's somebody who I think we've got so much to see from him. So for me, I would keep Havertz. But if it carries on as it is with Werner, if you can get a swap deal and get someone else in, there's no way they're not thinking about that."

He further elaborated:

"I'm thinking that now because they need to get the goal-scoring situation right. They've got it right defensively and got it right in front of the defence; they've got everything there so at some stage, they will have to make that call on the centre forward. I don't think they can wait around. They need that goal-scorer to push them to where they want to be."

Meanwhile, Timo Werner will hope to turn his fortunes around as the business end of the season approaches.

