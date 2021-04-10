Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel defends Werner and Havertz after Porto game, on-loan Blues star determined to return, and more - 9th April 2021

Chelsea have no time to dwell on their humbling defeat against West Bromwich Albion last week or their emphatic away win at FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-final as they prepare for their trip to Crystal Palace.

The Blues, despite their impressive recent form, have only win twice in five Premier League outings. So almost every game from now on is a must-win for them, as the race for the top four intensifies.

Meanwhile, Blues' manager Thomas Tuchel reflected on Chelsea's performance against Porto in the Champions League. On that note, let's take a look at the top Chelsea news stories as on April 9, 2021.

Thomas Tuchel set to trust struggling Chelsea duo of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

Chelsea duo Timo Werner (left) and Kai Havertz fired blanks against Porto.

Chelsea failed to dominate large swathes of their game against Porto, and two players who particularly disappointed were Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

The embattled Chelsea duo could not match the pace and pressure applied by Porto. With Tammy Abraham pushing for a spot in the starting XI, Tuchel has backed his compatriots to come good.

Addressing the media earlier today, the Chelsea boss said about Werner and Havertz's performances against Porto:

"Look at the games Porto played in the Champions League. If you can show me any nice, fluid and pretty games of any opponent, we can talk again. I did not find it. They did not have the easiest task up front. They had a big impact defensively and they worked hard for us, both Kai and Timo," said Tuchel.

He continued in this regard:

"It was difficult for them to find spaces and create something; so we changed after 65 minutes, but we will not lose faith and trust. We accept sometimes it's hard to have a big impact. Maybe Timo misses a bit of confidence in his finishing, but Kai, I feel, is very self-confident. There are no bigger concerns."

Despite the intense scrutiny on him, Timo Werner has ten goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season for Chelsea. Meanwhile, Havertz has tallied five goals and seven assists.

Danny Drinkwater says he has 'unfinished business' at Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater believes he has unfinished business at Chelsea.

Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater, who has been on out of favour ever since Antonio Conte was dismissed as Blues boss, is determined to make an impact at his parent club.

The Blues have a slew of midfielders in their first team and a few others out on loan, including Drinkwater, But the former Leicester City player feels he has 'unfinished business' at Stamford Bridge. Drinkwater said in this regard:

“I want to continue with Chelsea. I feel like I have unfinished business with this club. I would like to think (that I could force my way into Tuchel’s squad). I don’t know if it is a good idea to go back to Chelsea and start declaring these things. I have got a long way to go."

Besides Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher will be hoping to impress Tuchel when they return to Chelsea for pre-season.

Tuchel hails 'decisive' Christian Pulisic for his recent performances

Christian Pulisic celebrates his goal against West Bromwich Albion.

If at all there were any positives in Chelsea's 5-2 hammering against West Bromwich Albion, it was Christian Pulisic's return to the scoresheet.

The USA international has been blighted by injuries but is slowly rediscovering his mojo. That was also evident in his explosive cameo against Porto. On Pulisic's progress, Tuchel remarked:

“I think for Pulisic, fitness is always important, because he has this huge physical impact because of the number of sprints and the amount of intensity that he can give to a team at the highest level. This is one of his biggest strengths. The other thing is he needs to feel confident and calm mentally, and then he can be a huge weapon for us. He scored in the last game against West Brom."

The Chelsea gaffer also stressed on keeping Pulsic fit and helping the youngster ease into his zone, adding:

"You have to take him off and hopefully he will not be re-injured, because I feel he is getting stronger and stronger, more self-confident, and he can be a decisive factor in the next game with his speed and ability to dribble, and his ability to arrive in the box in dangerous situations, and balls from the side and crosses, he has the feeling to arrive and score."