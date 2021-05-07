Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel hints at changes against Manchester City, Blues in the hunt for Bayern Munich superstar, and more - 7th May 2021

Chelsea's victory over Fulham last weekend was a display of superior mentality and squad depth. The home fixture was sandwiched between the two Champions League semi-final legs against Real Madrid.

Ahead of their highly anticipated match-up in the UCL final, Manchester City and Chelsea are set to lock horns in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's team have all but secured a third Premier League title in four years. Meanwhile, Chelsea find themselves in a frenetic battle for Champions League qualification.

A positive Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of the club's third meeting with Manchester City tomorrow. On that note, we list major news concerning Chelsea from today, May 7.

Thomas Tuchel hints at changes for Chelsea vs City

Marcos Alonso could be one of the players to return to the Chelsea starting XI.

Similar to recent press conferences and interviews, Tuchel was quick to rule the injured Mateo Kovacic out of the game at the Etihad on Saturday.

He further added that the coaching staff would look to chop and change personnel due to excessive travel.

"We haven't totally decided yet. We have one day less to recover and it's away game, so we are travelling today and that's a key factor at this time of the season. I imagine we'll need some fresh legs and fresh minds, guys who want to show they deserve a chance in a big fixture."

The Chelsea boss made no comment about his tactical approach against Manchester City:

"Whether there will be new stuff tactically I don't know. I haven't decided yet. I have to look at who is available after training today. There is a high possibility we will see some changes."

Players down the pecking order such as Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi could feature in Chelsea's playing XI.

Chelsea target Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea are in the hunt for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring Robert Lewandowski's situation at Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian club's talisman undecided on his future.

The 32-year-old has a couple of years left on his current deal and there have been no talks over an extension. A report from ESPN states that Lewandowski could be available for €60 million.

Chelsea struggled to finish off well-crafted chances across the two legs of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. Although the Blues won the tie, the aggregate result could have been much more comfortable with a clinical finisher upfront.

With Chelsea's Tammy Abraham not in the reckoning under Tuchel and Olivier Giroud poised to leave, Lewandowski could be the man to lead the Blues' attack.

Chelsea emerge as shock suitors for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal against Chelsea.

According to Christian Falk, Chelsea are aiming to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool in what would be a truly remarkable return to Stamford Bridge for the Egyptian winger.

Despite not having one of his most prolific seasons, Salah has scored 20 goals in the Premier League. Liverpool may not make it to the top four and will certainly finish the season without silverware.

The Blues, meanwhile, are in the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League. Chelsea are reportedly also in the race to sign Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland.