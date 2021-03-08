Chelsea News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel reveals N'Golo Kante plans, star defender to be awarded new contract and more - 7 March 2021

Chelsea have become a different unit since Thomas Tuchel took charge. From their system and results on the pitch to the surge in the form of many first-team stars, there has been a sensational case of reform in West London.

After wins at Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, Tuchel will welcome former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti and his Everton outfit tomorrow. Tuchel highlighted key points ahead of the clash, such as the management of players amid this intense schedule ahead of the international break.

On that note, let's jot down the top news stories surrounding Chelsea on March 7, 2021.

In case you missed the boss' Everton preview

Kante's workload must be managed - Tuchel

N'Golo Kante has played the full 90 minutes in each of Chelsea's last three games

Thomas Tuchel believes N'Golo Kante's fitness will have to be kept in mind in the forthcoming set of matches to manage the midfielder's workload.

Kante has been eased into the reckoning after it appeared as though Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho were Tuchel's first-choice midfield pair. The World Cup winner has taken his game to the next level recently though.

Tuchel declared that Kante will not play the full 90 minutes in the next few outings, claiming:

"It was clear from the first second in training what this guy is capable of doing. This is unbelievable and we see his intensity in the physical report after matches and we think maybe they tracked two people and put it into one sheet. It is unbelievable what he delivers in terms of intensity and ball recoveries and of devotion for a group. This is world class, the highest level, and we are very happy he is in our squad. He comes from injury. He will not play now all games 90 minutes before we arrive at the international break. We have to manage him."

Andreas Christensen to be given new Chelsea deal

Andreas Christensen has stepped up to the plate for Chelsea in Thiago Silva's absence

Chelsea are planning to reward in-form defender Andreas Christensen with a brand new contract, according to the Telegraph.

The defender looks a completely different player at the heart of a three-man backline, leading Chelsea to five clean sheets since replacing the injured Thiago Silva.

He will now be rewarded with a new contract for his match-winning displays of late. The Dane has undoubtedly given Tuchel a selection headache, with Silva set to return soon.

Andreas Christensen made nine clearances against Liverpool, the last Chelsea player to make more in a PL game was in May 2018 (Azpilicueta, 13 vs. Newcastle).

A rock at the back. ⛰



A rock at the back. ⛰ pic.twitter.com/sGRYO5ZNsu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 4, 2021

De Bruyne reveals his relationship with Mourinho at Chelsea

Kevin de Bruyne was surplus to requirements at Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne has cleared the air about his relationship with former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho. While it is widely believed the two maintained a strained relationship at Chelsea, De Bruyne stated that he barely spoke to the Portuguese more than a couple of times.

The former Blues star, who is now one of the best players in the Premier League, was sold in 2014. He said:

"There was so much in the press about my relationship with Jose Mourinho. But the truth is that I only ever spoke to him twice. The plan was always for me to go on loan for a bit. Jose called me into his office in December, and it was probably the second big life-changing moment for me. He had some papers in front of him, and he said, 'One assist. Zero goals. Ten recoveries'.

"It took me a minute to understand what he was doing. Then he started reading the stats of the other attacking forwards - Willian, Oscar, [Juan] Mata, [Andre] Schurrle. And it's like - five goals, 10 assists, whatever. Jose was just kind of waiting for me to say something, and finally I said, 'But some of these guys have played 15, 20 games. I've only played three. So it's going to be different, no?' It was so strange. I was completely honest. I said, 'I feel like the club doesn't really want me here. I want to play football. I'd rather you sell me.'"

De Bruyne later returned to England with Manchester City and has since gone on to play 250 games for them. Meanwhile, a large section of the Chelsea faithful continue to rue the club's decision to sell him.