Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel reveals team news for Leicester clash, Blues star hints at nerves ahead of FA Cup final, and more - 14th May 2021 

Chelsea will have to dust their 0-1 defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal off their shoulders as they stare at the all-important FA Cup final.

The Blues will take on Leicester City at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (May 15), with Thomas Tuchel eyeing his first ever trophy in English football.

The German addressed the media ahead of the game, shedding light on his thoughts on the importance of a win in the final and his team's injury news.

On that note, we shall dive right into the top Chelsea news for the day - May 14.

Tuchel names fully fit squad for Chelsea vs. Leicester

Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are fit to play for Chelsea

Tuchel stated that he has a fully fit Chelsea squad to take on Leicester, with N'Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic returning after brief spells on the sidelines.

The former was kept out of the Arsenal game as a precaution, while both Christensen and Kovacic suffered hamstring injuries.

The Chelsea boss said:

"Kova is with us again. It’s huge. Mateo has everything we need in midfield. He has experience, power, acceleration, deceleration, he can dribble with the ball and beat players, he is fast and has physical ability."

On Kante, he continued:

"We took the decision together, N’Golo, me and the medical team, to give him the Arsenal match to rest and have treatment to the right Achilles, I think. It was pain management, not a huge injury, nothing to be afraid of getting bigger. He did all training sessions yesterday and today, no complaints. He will start tomorrow and very likely he will finish the game for us."

Ben Chilwell explains his nervousness ahead of final

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell made the bold move from Leicester to Chelsea over the summer and has already been on the losing side once.

The 24-year-old is keen on edging it out against his former teammates in the FA Cup final, but admitted he was nervous for the game. Chilwell remarked:

“It's probably the game I'm most nervous for of all the ones coming up. There's a Champions League final, massive Premier League games to try to ensure that top four (finish), but the FA Cup against Leicester is the big one for me."

The Chelsea left-back revealed that losing to the Foxes earlier this season was the lowest point of his year.

“We lost to them earlier in the season, which, 100 per cent for me, was the lowest point of the season. To play against them in the FA Cup final, there's probably not been a game in my career that I want to win more."

Tuchel confirms Kepa will start for Chelsea against Leicester

Kepa Arrizabalaga will play his second final for Chelsea on Saturday

Tuchel has affirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal for Chelsea. The shot-stopper has played a part for the Blues throughout the FA Cup campaign and Tuchel therefore feels he deserves to start against Brendan Rodgers' side.

The Chelsea manager said:

"For sure. That's the way it is, if you have a goalkeeper for this competition like we have with Kepa you don't change in the final. He is a part of the group. He brought us to the final so he deserves to play the final."

Kepa will hope to play a part in what could be his second taste of silverware with Chelsea. He starred for the Stamford Bridge outfit in their Europa League triumph under Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

