Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel rules defender out of Fulham clash, AC Milan plotting move for Blues star and more - 30th April, 2021 

Chelsea have a stern test in the form of Fulham ahead of their second leg against Real Madrid.

Despite a promising couple of performances last week, the Blues know anything but three points at home against a struggling Fulham side will leave dents in their charge for a place in the top four.

Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League game and provided updates on the fitness of his players. On that note, we list the top Chelsea news stories from today, April 30.

Tuchel rules Chelsea's Rudiger out of Fulham clash

Antonio Rudiger won't be available for Chelsea's home fixture against Fulham

Ahead of what will be a second successive London derby in the PL for Chelsea, Tuchel confirmed that Antonio Rudiger won't be fit to face the Cottagers.

The defender, who has been one of the mainstays under his compatriot's stewardship, sustained a minor knock in the dying stages of the 1-1 draw at Madrid.

Tuchel also added that the Fulham game comes too soon for Mateo Kovacic, whose fitness remains doubtful.

The Chelsea boss said:

"Unfortunately he’s (Kovacic) still injured. He trained with us but he’s still not fully confident. He felt something at the end of the training so he’s not available. Before training today, we thought Kova has a big chance to join us latest for Madrid, maybe even for Fulham, so now we have a little setback with him."

He further said on Rudiger's injury:

"All other players are available except for Toni Rudiger who got injured in the last minute of the Madrid game. I am quite positive for Toni [being available] for Wednesday."

AC Milan eyeing move for Chelsea's Abraham

Tammy Abraham has spent most of his time on the sidelines under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who is still the club's leading marksman, is on the fringes of the squad under Tuchel. He could find some valuable minutes against Fulham tomorrow, but his future remains in the air amid the club's interest in Europe's proven strikers.

According to latest reports, AC Milan are set to rival English clubs in Leicester City, West Ham and Newcastle United for Abraham's signature. He is currently valued at £40 million.

The Italian giants are also looking to make Fikayo Tomori's move permanent, and their civil relationship with Chelsea could help facilitate the deal for Abraham.

Tuchel likens Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Ballack

Ruben Loftus-Cheek mighr return to Chelsea in the summer

Thomas Tuchel earlier in his presser admitted that he has been a fan of on-loan Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek since his time in Germany.

Loftus-Cheek enjoyed his best-ever season in a Blues shirt under Maurizio Sarri in 2018-19, where he was deployed in a mobile three-man midfield. He netted 10 goals for Chelsea across 40 appearances, a tally that also included a hat-trick.

Although his career has been blighted by injuries, the 25-year-old has undoubted potential to make it big at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel opined on his chances of returning and stated that Loftus-Cheek reminds him of Chelsea legend Michael Ballack.

"I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger - he is still young - but when he came up from the Academy to professional football here at Chelsea. He reminded us a little bit in his style of play and his movements of Michael Ballack. There were some links about him maybe moving to the German league, so we were well aware of him and his talents."

On Loftus-Cheek's possible return to Chelsea, Tuchel added:

"I don’t know what his idea is, I don’t know what my opinion or what the club’s opinion is, so there is no decision made yet."

Loftus-Cheek will be ineligible to face his parent club this weekend.

