Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel sheds light on Kepa-Rudiger bust-up, Aguero keen to hear from Blues and more - 6th April, 2021

Chelsea will eye a return to winning ways when they travel to Seville to take on FC Porto in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Blues' 14-game unbeaten run was put to a shocking end by Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion, who put five goals past them. Prior to the 5-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea had only shipped two goals since the German's arrival and not conceded at home.

Obviously, stories around the media were centred around Chelsea's top four chances, Tammy Abraham's omission from the match day squad again and a reported training ground feud between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger on Sunday.

On that note, we take you through the main Chelsea news stories as of April 6, 2021.

Chelsea boss Tuchel comments on Kepa-Rudiger bust-up

A fight broke between Chelsea first-team players Kepa and Antonio Rudiger on Sunday

Chelsea duo Kepa Arrizabalaga and Antonio Rudiger were at the heart of a heated moment on the training ground the day after the team's sorrowful defeat against the Baggies.

And today, Tuchel informed that while the situation got heated, both players handled it professionally. In what was an honest admission to the media ahead of Chelsea's UCL first leg, Tuchel said:

Advertisement

"It got heated up between Toni and Kepa. So we calmed the situation down immediately. The reaction was not okay. But how the guys handled the situation, especially Toni and Kepa, was amazing and showed how much respect they have for each other."

He added:

"They sorted it out straight after training in a very honest, humble and very direct way. That showed me they have very good character. Toni sorted it out directly, and it was a strong and brave thing to do."

Sergio Aguero interested to hear from Chelsea

Sergio Aguero is linked with a move to Manchester City's rivals Chelsea

Advertisement

Chelsea are being tipped as the favourites to sign Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, after his club announced that he would be leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The four-time Premier League champion has netted a staggering 181 goals in the division across 272 matches - a record that, in fact, speaks very little of the world-class abilities of the Chelsea target.

And today, the Evening Standard reported that Aguero is very tempted by the prospect of joining Chelsea, as it could help him break Alan Shearer's all-time record of 260 PL goals.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the parties keen on snapping up the forward, besides Chelsea.

Tuchel hints at injury boost ahead of Chelsea's UCL clash

N'Golo Kante is fit to start on the Chelsea bench against FC Porto

Thomas Tuchel earlier confirmed that Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham will all feature in Chelsea's match day squad against FC Porto.

In his press conference earlier, the Chelsea gaffer revealed:

Advertisement

"They are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad - all three. That's good news. Christian went off before an injury could happen. He said at half-time he feels like if he continues there will be an injury coming, so we decided to take him off. Tammy is in the squad and N'Golo just did a test and will be on the bench. He feels very comfortable, comfortable enough to be on the bench."

While Kante endured a hamstring strain during the international break, Pulisic was taken off at half time in Chelsea's previous game.