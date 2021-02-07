Chelsea News Roundup: CHO on Tuchel's methods, ex-Blues defender on new signing's position and more - 6 February 2021

Chelsea have started their new era under Thomas Tuchel exceptionally well, securing seven points from their opening three encounters under the German.

A dominant win over Burnley was followed up with a sensational display against Tottenham Hotspur that announced a certain resurgence of the Blues.

Chelsea's players reacted to their win over Spurs, while many pundits and analysts shared their views on Tuchel's tactics so far.

On that note, we bring you the top news stories surrounding Chelsea as on February 6.

Callum Hudson-Odoi sheds light on Tuchel at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been one of the key features for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel

Callum Hudson-Odoi has adapted to a brand new right wing-back role under Thomas Tuchel, while he also played as an inside forward behind Timo Werner against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Chelsea starlet, who has been shorn of regular opportunities under former managers, seems to be growing into one of the mainstays in the playing XI.

He spoke to Chelsea's official website about Tuchel's approach towards young players, stating:

"He [Tuchel] is looking at the Academy and looking at the young players playing already and he wants to make sure they develop well. So whether it is coming up to train with the first team or whether they are in the first team already, trying to get games or playing games, he wants you to improve. He tries that with every training session and every game, he keeps making you try to develop and working on weaknesses that you have."

"It is a good feeling to know that you can always get better day by day and you keep improving day by day, because you want to do your best, not just for yourself but for the team as well. I feel like he has come here to try to improve everybody, as a player and as a team as well."

Chilwell's Chelsea spell already questionable, feels Melchiot

According to former Chelsea star Mario Melchiot, Ben Chilwell's short-term goals at Stamford Bridge are now under threat due to the reemergence of Marcos Alonso.

Chilwell featured in the match against Wolves, but it's the latter who has starred in the wide defensive role in the two subsequent games.

Melchiot told TalkSport:

“One manager wants you for a particular system so it was more like a 4-3-3, but now the system has changed and made it really questionable for Chilwell. It doesn’t mean he’s not a good player; I always admired him because I like him as a player, but Alonso knows this way of playing."

He applauded Alonso's mentality and fitness levels as well.

“Alonso has grabbed the opportunity, scored a goal, made a difference in the team and looks really comfortable. He looks very good compared to a player that hasn’t played for so long. Look how fit he is and how he is playing for Chelsea now."

Ballack urges patience with Kai Havertz

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz is still finding his feet since switching to England

Chelsea legend Michael Ballack has requested the Blues faithful to remain patient with summer signing Kai Havertz.

The German backed his compatriot to come good in the years for Chelsea, as he is presently struggling to lay an impact on the pitch whenever called upon. On Havertz, he told Omnisport:

"It is important for Chelsea to understand that if you buy a player with that kind of potential, then you have to give him time, bit by bit. So he can be in that role and that the team can be built around him. At the moment there are too many players that fight for many positions. There are only a few players that are so to speak 'untouchable'."

Ballack defended the £71 million Chelsea player's abilities.

"Therefore he now faces a normal competitive scenario. It just depends on him, if he is able to win it. He needs that will, but if he sees it and takes on the fight then he will be able to get that spot as he has exceptional football qualities."

Havertz will hope to make an impact in what will be a strenuous February for Chelsea with the return of Champions League.