Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points as Chelsea sink Spurs | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea claimed an impressive 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial London derby away from home. Jorginho's penalty helped the cause for Thomas Tuchel, who has now collected seven points from his first three games.

Chelsea absolutely bossed the initial stages of the game. They finished the first-half on a strong note courtesy of the penalty. However, the nature of the home side's purpose and intent must've left Tottenham Hotspur feeling lucky because they could have been two or three goals down if Chelsea brought more zip into their play.

Tottenham Hotspur did come out with a more positive intent in the next half, but could not muster any clear-cut opportunities. Heung-Min Son and Carlos Vinicius barely received any service.

Chelsea have now moved to 36 points, three ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. They are now only four points off fourth-placed Liverpool.

Without further delay then, we bring you the major talking points from Chelsea's telling victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

#1 Jorginho converts Chelsea's early possession with a goal

Eric Dier's lazy challenge early on resulted in Chelsea's opener

As envisaged widely, it was all Chelsea early on in the London derby. Jose Mourinho set his side up from a counter-attacking perspective, and barring one attack from Tanguy Ndombele and Heung-Min Son, there was nothing that troubled the Blues.

Advertisement

Chelsea dominated possession, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James circulating possession and passes at will.

It was that very combination that threatened at goal, as skipper Azpilicueta played an exquisite pass to the path of Timo Werner. The German turned, and was tapped by a lazy challenge from Eric Dier.

Referee Andre Marriner had no option but to point to the spot. Jorginho went away with his hop-skip-jump style and instead put his laces through it, leaving Hugo Lloris with no chance.

Advertisement

Also read: Chelsea News Roundup: Blues star names toughest opponent he has faced, Tuchel eyeing Bayern Munich star as his first signing, and more - 4 February 2021

#2 Chelsea's right-hand side cause all sort of problems for Tottenham Hotspur

Callum Hudson-Odoi's role as an inside forward helped Chelsea outnumber Spurs

Chelsea were all over Tottenham Hotspur in the opening exchanges of the game. Although they had the mobility of Mason Mount and Werner up front, it was the trio of Azpilicueta, James and Hudson-Odoi that broke free every time they linked up play.

Azpilicueta enjoyed the space created by how further forward Chelsea were playing, while James added width to the attack. Hudson-Odoi's flair and positional brilliance ensured the extra space in key areas.

They exchanged quick passes, enjoyed overlaps and more often than not, outnumbered the Spurs defenders down that right-hand side.

Advertisement

In the first half vs. Tottenham, Reece James recorded:



100% dribbles completed

100% pass accuracy

100% tackles won



Perfection so far. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌 pic.twitter.com/iYpw0VTrVo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 4, 2021

One key tactical unlock Chelsea engineered time and time again was the demanding unbending of Dier from his natural position. He was forced to draw out of his narrow position as centre-half, which led to the penalty as well as space inside the six-yard area for Timo Werner at times.

Also read: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives reason behind playing Callum Hudson-Odoi as a wing-back