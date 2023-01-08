"Chelsea have opened talks" - Fabrizio Romano says Blues are 'exploring' January deal for 25-year-old forward 

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram in the January transfer window.

The Frenchman has been impressive for the German club this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 17 games across competitions. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have opened talks to bring the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge in January.

Thuram's contract with Monchengladbach expires in the summer, and he could leave the club for free. However, to steer clear of the competition, Chelsea are hoping to sign him in January. As for the Blues' interest in Thuram, Romano said:

"Understand Chelsea have opened talks to explore January deal for Marcus Thuram. The French striker’s on many top clubs list being a free agent in June, Chelsea exploring conditions for Jan."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



The French striker’s on many top clubs list being a free agent in June, Chelsea exploring conditions for Jan.



Thuram will take his time and consider all the options, as Understand Chelsea have opened talks to explore January deal for Marcus Thuram.The French striker’s on many top clubs list being a free agent in June, Chelsea exploring conditions for Jan.Thuram will take his time and consider all the options, as @Santi_J_FM called. Understand Chelsea have opened talks to explore January deal for Marcus Thuram. 🚨🔵 #CFCThe French striker’s on many top clubs list being a free agent in June, Chelsea exploring conditions for Jan.Thuram will take his time and consider all the options, as @Santi_J_FM called. https://t.co/zQ7IG0Hg7L

The west London side have massively struggled this season, as they're tenth in the Premier League. They have scored just 20 goals in 17 games, seven fewer than any other team in the top ten.

Summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions. Meanwhile, Armando Broja has suffered an ACL injury and is out for the season.

So, signing Thuram in January could be a priority for Chelsea. The Frenchman has scored 41 goals and provided 26 assists in 119 games for Monchengladbach since arriving from Guingamp in 2019.

He was also impressive in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final for France against Argentina, which went to penalties after a 3-3 draw in extra time. Les Bleus lost the shootout 4-2.

Graham Potter on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's substitution in Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City

The Blues lost 1-0 at home against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday (January 5). One of the talking points of the game was regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The striker was subbed on in the fifth minute to replace the injured Raheem Sterling but was replaced in the 68th by Omar Hutchinson.

SPORTbible @sportbible

68' - Aubameyang subbed off for Chelsea



A night to forget for the striker 5' - Aubameyang subbed on for Chelsea68' - Aubameyang subbed off for ChelseaA night to forget for the striker 5' - Aubameyang subbed on for Chelsea68' - Aubameyang subbed off for ChelseaA night to forget for the striker 😬 https://t.co/LMGzfhNf64

Explaining his decision after the game, manager Graham Potter said (via Football.London):

"He came on after one minute and hasn't played for a while. He put in a shift for us. I thought he was fatiguing a bit becaue he used a lot of energy, same as Hakim. I am sure players want to stay on the pitch, but it was a normal reaction."

He added:

"I didn't have time to speak to him in any depth. You understand players want to play and help the team, but it was a decision we took."

The Blues will once again face Manchester City, this time in the third round of the FA Cup, tonight (January 8) at the Etihad.

Poll : 0 votes