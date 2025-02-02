Chelsea planning to sign new midfielder, make enquiry for 19-year-old Manchester City star: Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X, Chelsea are looking to sign a new midfielder and have made inquiries about Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly. The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the highly rated talents from the Manchester club.

O'Reilly, a product of Manchester City's youth academy, made his first-team debut at the start of the season when he featured in the side's Community Sheild triumph over Manchester United.

However, since then, the English youngster has struggled to get regular game time. He has made just five more appearances across competitions, registering a goal in City's 8-0 FA Cup third-round thrashing of Salford.

According to Romano, Chelsea are now looking to snatch O'Reilly away from Manchester City amidst his lack of opportunities at the Etihad. The Blues are looking to bolster their ranks with another midfielder and are interested in the England U-19 star.

However, Manchester City are not keen on parting ways with O'Reilly, who has shown huge potential. The Manchester club could be wary of losing another big talent to the London side. Two seasons ago, they let Cole Palmer join Chelsea and the 22-year-old has now established himself as one of the best players in the league.

The Blues' interest in O'Reilly comes amidst their pursuit of another 19-year-old midfielder - Mathis Amougou - who plays for French club Saint Etienne.

Chelsea sell 22-year-old midfielder to Serie A club

Chelsea have completed the sale of midfielder Cesare Casadei to Serie A outfit Torino. As per the BBC, the 22-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Italian club, with the Blues receiving a fee in the region of £12.5 million.

Casadei joined the west London club in the summer of 2022 from Inter Milan. However, he failed to land a spot with the senior team, enjoying loan spells with Reading and Leicester City. In January 2024, he was recalled from his loan spell with the Foxes and made his debut for the Blues in a 4-1 away league defeat to Liverpool.

Before joining Torino, he failed to make a league appearance during the first half of the season, but featured regularly in the UEFA Conference League. He made five appearances in the competition and one more in the EFL Carabao cup.

