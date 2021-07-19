Chelsea plot shock move for Euro 2020 star - Reports

Chelsea is reportedly interested in signing Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic. The 24-year-old impressed whilst on international duty with Austria at Euro 2020 this summer and has received attention from a number of top clubs.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has been linked with several big-name strikers this summer but could also look to sign some lesser-known players who have the potential to develop into stars.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to improve Chelsea's strength in depth in attack after the departure of Olivier Giroud to AC Milan.

The Blues are also bracing themselves for the potential exit of Tammy Abraham, who has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite ending the 2019-20 campaign as Chelsea's top goalscorer in the Premier League with 15 goals in 34 games, Abraham was deprived of regular playing time last season after the arrivals of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

He made just 22 appearances in the league for Chelsea and is reportedly desperate to leave the club this summer.

Chelsea will therefore look to sign Stuttgart sensation Sasa Kalajdzic. The striker scored 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances for the German club last season. He also scored for Austria in their 2-1 defeat to Italy in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest prospects in the Bundesliga. His 6ft 7in frame is likely to cause Premier League defenders a number of problems and add another dimension to Chelsea's attack.

The move could come about as the German duo of Havertz and Werner struggled to come to grips with the speed and physical nature of the Premier League in their debut season with Chelsea.

Chelsea are interested in Suttgart striker Sasa kalajdzic, as a cheaper alternative to Erling Haaland.



Source : The Athletic UK pic.twitter.com/FXslo2PvWI — Lovefootball.ng (@lovefootballng) July 19, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Chelsea could cool their interest in Sasa Kalajdzic and continue to put their faith in Havertz and Werner

Austria v Slovakia - International Friendly

Despite rumors linking Chelsea with a move for Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, Thomas Tuchel could continue to support Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

#Chelsea’s admiration for Erling Haaland is 'very strong' and 'hasn’t diminished'. They will consider alternatives if they can't land Haaland. Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku targeted, as well as Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic who is on Thomas Tuchel's 'radar'.



[via @TheAthleticUK] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) July 19, 2021

The two strikers endured a difficult start to life in England but put in many impressive performances for Chelsea towards the end of the season.

Havertz and Werner helped guide Chelsea towards their Champions League title last season and were impressive for Germany at Euro 2020.

Also Read: Paul Merson's 5 bold predictions for the 2021-22 Premier League season

Edited by Arjun Panchadar