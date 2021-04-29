Chelsea prepare a club-record move to sign Inter Milan star - Reports

Chelsea are interested in bringing back Romelu Lukaku to the club, and are preparing a bid in excess of £90 million to get the deal across the line.

The Blues have reportedly turned to Lukaku as they feel Erling Haaland could be out of reach because of interest from Manchester City.

Lukaku will be an expensive acquisition, but considering Chelsea’s misfiring attack, the Blues want to sign a proven goal-scorer.

As per The Sun, Chelsea see Romelu Lukaku “as the most achievable” of all the players Thomas Tuchel wants the club to sign this summer.

Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku are top targets of Chelsea while German reports have credited the club with an interest in Robert Lewandowski.



Lukaku’s current contract with Inter Milan runs until 2024, so Inter Milan will most likely not budge from their valuation.

Chelsea to bank on former forward Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea had the chance to re-sign Lukaku from Everton, but the Blues decided to go with Alvaro Morata a few years ago. The deal didn’t work well as Morata was a shadow of the player he was at Juventus and Real Madrid.

Lukaku has reaped the rewards of playing in a system specifically designed to get the best out of him. With 21 goals so far this season, Lukaku is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the goal-scoring charts in Serie A.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have struggled for an out-and-out goal-scorer, as the likes of Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have struggled for consistency.

Lukaku wasn’t ready to lead the line for Chelsea during his first spell at the club, but he is a lot more experienced now, and is at the peak of his powers at the age of 27.

Romelu Lukaku 2020-21:



Goals to give Inter the lead – 13 (48.1%)

Goals to equalize – 4 (14.8%)

Goals to cut down opponent lead – 1 (3.7%)

Goals to extend a 1 goal lead – 5 (18.5%)

Goals to extend a 2+ goal lead - 4 (14.8%)



The Belgian has scored 27 goals in 40 games across all competitions so far this season, and is expected to lead Inter Milan to their first title in more than a decade.

Having played and done well in more than one league, Lukaku would be a good player to sign, and would be a long-term acquisition considering he still has several years of top-flight football left in him.

The fee being mentioned is pretty steep, though, so Chelsea may have to sell some of their fringe players to sign Lukaku on a club record deal this summer.