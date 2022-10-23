Chelsea and PSG among 4 clubs interested in paying Barcelona superstar's €100 million release clause: Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Newcastle United are the four teams interested in signing Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele signed a contract extension with the Catalan club at the start of the season. He is tied with the Blaugrana until June 2024.

The Frenchman has become a crucial player under Xavi Hernandez. In 14 games so far this season, Dembele has managed four goals and three assists for the Blaugrana.

He is slowly becoming one of the leaders for Barcelona in the attack. That aspect, combined with his form, has attracted interest from several top European clubs for the Frenchman.

Xavi holds the player in high regard as he told the media ahead of his team's La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao on October 23:

"We may not open the field so much and go further. It has unique talent. He has to try even if he loses balls, it forces him to face one against one in three quarters of the field. The player is different from the rest, he is unique. He has to dribble, try, center..."

Dembele joined the club back in 2017 and has since scored 35 goals and provided 38 assists in 164 games for them. He has often been sidelined with persistent injury issues. However, the tricky winger seems to have left his troubled past behind him.

Ronaldinho says he regrets not staying at PSG longer for joining Barcelona

Former PSG and Barcelona icon Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho is hands down one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game. He left PSG in 2003 to join Barcelona. However, the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner recently said that he regrets the decision not to stay at the Catalan club longer.

In an interview with Media Carre, the Brazilian said (via psgtalk):

"My worst memory? It’s not having stayed longer (laughs)! It really is the worst thing that has ever happened to me. If it had been in another formation, with different coaches or other things, I would have liked to stay. But all that now belongs to God, and I ended up going to a wonderful club, where I was very happy.”

