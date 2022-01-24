Chelsea and PSG interested in signing 26-year-old Real Madrid star -Reports

Chelsea and PSG have reportedly registered an interest in Real Madrid star Marco Asensio. The Spanish winger has grown disillusioned with his role at the Santiago Bernabeu, and could seek a move away from the club this summer.

According to Defensa Central, Chelsea are keen to sign a top-quality forward. The Blues have become frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner this season. They are now on the lookout to sign Asensio in the summer.

PSG, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer. The 23-year-old Frenchman's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season, and he hasn't signed an extension yet.

Mbappe is widely expected to run down his contract, and become a free agent in the summer. So PSG are looking to sign Asensio, who appears unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Asensio joined Los Blancos from Mallorca in the summer of 2016, and immediately became a first-team regular. He enjoyed a breakout 2017-18 campaign, scoring eleven goals in 53 appearances across competitions. However, the 26-year-old's progress was hampered by a serious knee injury during pre-season in the summer of 2019.

Asensio was a key player for the club in 2020-21. However, he endured an underwhelming campaign, scoring just seven goals in 48 appearances across competitions.

The winger has enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Carlo Ancelotti this season. He has scored seven goals, and provided an assist in 23 appearances across competitions.

With his contract set to expire next summer, the Spanish giants could be tempted sell the 26-year-old next summer rather than risk losing him for free. Moreover, Asensio may not be a guaranteed starter if Mbappe arrives at the club next season.

Real Madrid, though, are in no hurry to make a decision on Asensio's future at the club. Nevertheless, Chelsea and PSG are monitoring the player with interest.

Marco Asensio could leave Real Madrid if Kylian Mbappe arrives

Real Madrid possess a plethora of wing options in their roster. Marco Asensio faces competition from Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez for a place in the starting line-up.

According to si.com, Los Blancos have reached an agreement with Mbappe regarding a move to the Spanish capital this summer. The Frenchman is unlikely to sign an extension with PSG, despite their best efforts to keep the player.

Mbappe is widely considered one of the best young players in the game. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 151 goals for PSG across competitions.

He has helped the club win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles and three Coupe de La Ligue titles. Mbappe has also won the Ligue 1 top goalscorer award thrice.

The arrival of Mbappe could result in a drop in Asensio's game time. The 26-year-old could, therefore, be open to a move out of Los Blancos.

