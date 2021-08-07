Chelsea pull out of race for Serie A defender - Reports

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Juventus center-back Matthijs De Ligt in recent weeks. The Premier League giants will look to tighten things up at the back before the next season starts. However, the deal for De Ligt seems unlikely at this point.

According to reports, the Blues have pulled out of the race for the player's signature as they failed to convince Juventus to approve their request. Chelsea are said to have approached Juventus to inquire about De Ligt's availability but the Bianconeri have stated clearly that the defender is not for sale.

Italian manager Massimiliano Allegri has returned to the dugout at Allianz Stadium following the sacking of Andrea Pirlo last season. It appears the tactician has big plans for the center-back ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, sources claim that Chelsea have turned their attention to another elite figure in Serie A to improve their options at the heart of the defense. The Blues are reportedly considering making a swoop for Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij.

The Dutchman has been one of the best centre-backs in the Italian top flight over the past couple of years. He played an influential role for Inter last season. de Vrij put up a rock-solid display at the back as the Nerazzurri broke Juventus' streak by claiming the Scudetto.

Stefan de Vrij has a contract with the Serie A champions until the summer of 2023. According to Transfermarkt, the center-back has a market value of €50 million. Much isn't known about Chelsea's interest in the Dutchman at the moment. If the Blues are serious about their approach, a bid should be submitted to Inter Milan in the coming days.

Chelsea yet to step up in the transfer market

Despite being linked with a host of superstars this summer, Chelsea are yet to sign any of their top targets. The only addition to the squad so far has been Marcus Bettinelli. The goalkeeper arrived from Fulham on a free transfer.

The Blues were rumored to be targeting players like Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku and Jules Kounde but no progress has been recorded with respect to those transfers. With the summer window set to close on August 31, Chelsea will have to pick up pace in the market. There isn't much time left for the Blues to bring in quality players to build on their squad.

