Chelsea receive transfer boost as Juventus drop out of race to sign exciting midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to sign Juventus target Aurelien Tchouameni. The AS Monaco midfielder has attracted the attention of a host of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for the Ligue 1 side.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus were keen to sign Tchouameni, but have cooled their interest in the Frenchman. The Bianconeri are unwilling to match AS Monaco's €60 million asking price for the defensive midfielder. The Italian giants reportedly prefer a loan move for Tchouameni with an option to buy, due to their dire financial situation.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are keen to invest in a new midfielder next summer. The Blues are unlikely to exercise their option to buy Atletico Madrid loanee Saul Niguez at the end of the season. The Spaniard joined Chelsea on a season-long loan this summer with an option to buy for €40 million at the 2021-22 campaign.

Niguez has, however, struggled to cope with the physical demands and speed of the Premier League and is currently on the fringes of Thomas Tuchel's squad. The 26-year-old has made just six appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season.

Chelsea are also bracing themselves for the potential exit of Ross Barkley. The former Everton midfielder has enjoyed a more prominent role at Chelsea this season. He has made eight appearances in all competitions for the club.

Barkley is, however, keen to leave Chelsea to resurrect his career and boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year. The midfielder has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Aurelien Tchouameni has quickly become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe. The midfielder made 42 appearances for AS Monaco last season and scored three goals.

He has made seven appearances for the French national team and put in a number of impressive performances for Didier Deschamps' side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Tchouameni is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

Sport Witness @Sport_Witness



sportwitness.co.uk/boost-chelsea-… #cfc Aurélien Tchouaméni | Boost for Chelsea as club pull out of race to sign player – Blues now seen as ‘main buyers’ for transfer Aurélien Tchouaméni | Boost for Chelsea as club pull out of race to sign player – Blues now seen as ‘main buyers’ for transfersportwitness.co.uk/boost-chelsea-… #cfc

Chelsea are likely to face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni

Spain v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

Despite Juventus cooling their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, Chelsea are likely to face stiff competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid for the signature of the AS Monaco star.

Los Blancos are keen to sign long-term replacements for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Modric has less than eight months left on his current contract with Real Madrid and is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

At 31, Toni Kroos is approaching the latter stages of his career. Real Madrid signed teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer for €30 million. The Spanish club are believed to be interested in signing Aurelien Tchouameni next summer.

Chelsea could also cool their interest in Tchouameni due to the re-emergence of academy product Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The midfielder returned to the club after spending last season on loan with Fulham.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Loftus-Cheek has become a regular starter for the Blues this season and has put in a number of impressive performances for Thomas Tuchel's side. Chelsea could therefore choose to back the midfielder rather than sign Aurelien Tchouameni next summer.

Edited by Parimal